PREP FOOTBALL: Rockets continue winning ways

Another week, another “W” for unbeaten Little Rock Catholic.

Senior quarterback Sam Sanders accounted for 228 yards running and passing and two touchdowns in Catholic’s 24-14 victory over Sylvan Hills in 6A-East action Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

A large, vocal homecoming crowd watched the Rockets (7-0, 6-0) match their best start in school history. Catholic also began 7-0 in 1984, when it captured the first of two consecutive Class AAAA state championships.

“These kids, I think, deserve it,” said John Fogleman, in his 10th season as Catholic’s coach. “Just any time kids stick with something these days, I think it’s good to see them being rewarded.” Sanders, a standout safety as a junior, completed 11 of 17 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 87 yards. Both first-half touchdown passes, each 16 yards, were to junior wide receiver Brooks Ward. Junior tailback Dominic Keeton ran 19 times for 48 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown as Catholic stretched a 14-7 halftime lead to 24-7 with 9:31 remaining in the game.

Sylvan Hills (2-5, 2-4) scored touchdowns on its first and last possessions of the game and finished with 199 total yards – all on the ground – from its run-heavy Double-Slot scheme. The Bears, who threw only one pass, were within 24-14 after senior fullback Dylan Harris ran 16 yards for a touchdown with 4:42 remaining in the game. Harris finished with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries.

But after Fogleman’s son, junior wide receiver Cody Fogleman, recovered an onside kick at the Sylvan Hills 49, Catholic netted two first downs on runs by Sanders to end the game. The Rockets finished with 274 total yards.

The Bears opened the game with a 10-play, 71-yard drive, capped by senior quarterback Gavin Tiner’s 8-yard touchdown run with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter. Catholic didn’t record a first down until 9:50 remaining in the first half. That drive – 10 plays, 70 yards – ended when Sanders completed his first touchdown pass to Ward with 7:33 remaining in the first half. The second touchdown pass, with 39 seconds remaining in the first half, came five plays after junior outside linebacker Jaxon Hatchett recovered a fumble at the Sylvan Hills 22.

“It couldn’t have started any worse for us and better for them,” Coach Fogleman said. “It was a great first drive and they took time off the clock and we promptly went three and out. At that point, I was worried. Defense made some really big stands until our offense found some plays.” Perhaps the biggest defensive stand came early in the third quarter after Sanders’ second interception, this at the Catholic 43, on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.

Sylvan Hills reached the 15. But with the crowd roaring on fourth-and-3, junior outside linebacker Christian Potts tackled Tiner for a 3-yard loss on a busted play. That led to a 30-yard field goal by junior place-kicker Will Aaron to give Catholic a 17-7 lead with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.

“It was a great crowd,” Fogleman said. “It was so neat to see because those just aren’t parents up there. That’s a lot of alumni that were here to support us.”

