RUSSELLVILLE 41, GREENBRIER 28

GREENBRIER -- Russellville ran out to a 20-0 lead against Greenbrier before fending off a late comeback attempt to secure the road win.

Running back Tracy Daniels scored three touchdowns for the Cyclones (4-3, 4-2 6A-West), including the final score. Quarterback DA Reed completed 10 of 15 passes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown.

Greenbrier's (2-5, 1-4) Carter McElhany caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kane Richardson passed for 148 yards, rushed for 107 more and scored 3 touchdowns.