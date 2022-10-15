‘School mom’ teacher of the year





Capri Salaam, a North Little Rock Middle School social studies teacher who strives to bring American history and geography to life for her students, was named Arkansas' 2023 Teacher of the Year at a surprise event Friday.

The announcement came during a student assembly billed as a celebration of the middle school's athletic and cheer teams. But Salaam -- named one of four semi-finalists for the top teacher honor earlier this year -- knew she was in for a life-changing recognition Friday when she saw her husband Taveed Salaam amongst the crowd in the school's gym.

Salaam was cited by the state selection committee for her innovative teaching practices, her ability to connect with students from diverse backgrounds and her efforts to stay engaged with her students after they leave her classroom.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key was on hand for the Friday presentation. He quizzed students on the meaning of MVP -- most valuable player; HOF -- Hall of Fame; and GOAT-- Greatest of All Time. The final acronym was ATOY -- Arkansas Teacher of the Year -- and he called Salaam to the gym center to present an enlarged $14,000 check to her before wildly cheering students and work colleagues.

"It's very surreal," Salaam said after the presentation during which she periodically wiped tears away. "I feel incredibly blessed and loved and supported right now," she added. "It means a lot to represent the teachers and educators of Arkansas -- the people who dedicate their lives on and off the clock to serve our children and the community."

In addition to the $14,000 grand prize and $2,000 for being a semi-finalist and finalist -- all provided by the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville -- Salaam, 36, will also receive a one-year leave of absence from her job starting in July. In that year she will serve as a teacher ambassador for the Arkansas Department of Education and as an ex-officio member of the state Board of Education.

Salaam has been a North Little Rock teacher since 2015 and, since 2018, the multi-classroom lead teacher in social studies, meaning that she coaches and collaborates with fellow teachers in lesson planning and other work in addition to teaching her own classes of American History, geography and Arkansas history, North Little Rock Middle School Principal Elise Hampton said.

Seventh- and eighth-graders in Salaam's classes conduct a crime scene investigation into the assassination of then-President Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth.

The students dress in laboratory coats to do a mock autopsy of the injury-ridden former President Andrew Jackson, to determine the state of his health and whether his health conditions -- including bullets lodged in his torso as the result of a duel -- affected his mental health and leadership abilities.

In still another lesson, balls of paper are used to re-enact trench warfare.

"I bring it to life with hands-on activities, where they can experience it even though it happened in the past ," Salaam said about her courses.

"For history to really resonate with our kids, they have to breathe it, feel it, speak it," Salaam said. "We do tie it into the present. We do find the parallels from the past and modern times."

Social studies teacher Elizabeth Roberts called her lead teacher her "work sister" and said Salaam is most deserving of the state honor.

"She is excellent. She builds relationships with our students. She goes above and beyond to help anybody in the building, anytime they need anything," Roberts said.

Abbi Herreid, an intern teacher working with the social studies department, also called Salaam an amazing teacher.

"My favorite thing that she does is that she can tell when students aren't feeling well or feeling mentally down," Herreid said. At that point Salaam excuses the student from academics to go a mental health corner of the classroom to gather themselves.

North Little Rock Middle School student Zami'ya Smith said Salaam is like a school mom who fills her students with joy.

"If you think you should give up on something, Ms. Salaam will be your confidence. She will be your happiness," Zami'ya said.

Salaam said after the award presentation that as teacher of the year, she would like to build understanding about the importance of social and emotional learning for students and bring awareness to the importance of early intervention and therapies to address student needs so they can be successful learners.

A native of Helena-West Helena and mother to a 5-year-old and step-mother to a 14- and 25-year old, Salaam said she is a former 911 dispatcher, a nanny, a day care operator and charter school teacher. She thought once of pursuing a law degree until a coworker in law enforcement told her that her godchild's class had lost its teacher and that Salaam should step in to help.

She attended University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and to her hometown community college before earning a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Central Arkansas. She has a master's of arts in teaching middle school degree from Arkansas Tech University and a master's in special education from Harding University. She is working on a Learning Systems Technology Education Graduate Certificate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with an anticipated completion date of 2023.

Salaam is licensed to teach English and special education in addition to social studies and, while she is currently a social studies teacher, she blends English lessons including writing into her lesson plans.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a prepared statement, praised Salaam.

"From establishing an inviting culture for students by organizing cultural events throughout the year to ensuring students have access in high school to ACT preparation programs, financial aid workshops, and tutoring programs, Ms. Salaam's dedication extends far beyond the time she engages with her students in the classroom," Hutchinson said.

Salaam is one of eight North Little Rock School District teachers to be named Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The first was in 1972.









Gallery: Arkansas Teacher of the Year







