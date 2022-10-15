SEARCY 57, GREENE COUNTY TECH 19

PARAGOULD -- Searcy's offense scored in double-figures in all four quarters to cruise past Greene County Tech.

Searcy (2-5, 2-4 6A-East) quarterback Tyler Strickland rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in the first half to give his team a 29-19 lead at halftime. He finished with 290 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Running back Dede Johnson Jr. helped extend the lead on the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-5) in the second half with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He ended the night with 240 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.