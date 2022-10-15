Smackover hits high gear, drops Horatio

SMACKOVER -- With the heart of Smackover's schedule looming on the horizon, the Bucks seem to be hitting on all cylinders.

D'Kylan Hildreth threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, as Smackover picked up a homecoming victory by downing Horatio 50-0 in a 5-3A game Friday night.

The Buckaroos (5-2, 2-0), who rallied for a dramatic win over Junction City last week, got out of the gates quickly with Hildreth firing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Mitchell on the Bucks' first possession. The successful two-point conversion made it 8-0.

But the Lions (1-5, 0-2) drove into the red zone with quarterback Brandon Orozco orchestrating a drive that included a conversion on a fourth-and-4 with Trey Mason catching a pass from Orozco to give the Lions a first down at Smackover's 15.

The Lions drove to the 1, but on fourth-and-goal, Orozco was tackled for a 4-yard loss by Trace Davis.

On Smackover's first offensive play of the next possession, RJ Boone, who had a pair of touchdown runs in the win, rumbled 88 yards down the right sideline to give the Bucks a first-and-goal from Horatio's 7.

Hildreth then scored on the next play to give the Bucks a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Lions again put together a solid drive by reaching Smackover's 24, but Devan Lofton intercepted a pass to halt Horatio's momentum.

Boone then broke free for a 40-yard run, and the combination of Hildreth and Mitchell connected again, this time on a 20-yard strike that made it 20-0 with 6:54 left in the first half.

After forcing a punt on the ensuing possession, the Bucks used their passing game to move the ball with Hildreth finding Tyler Sexton for 19 yards to give the Bucks a first down at Horatio's 38.

Boone then scored the first of his two touchdowns in the game with a 33-yard run that made it 26-0.

Smackover their lead early in the third quarter.

Boone scored on a 1-yard run with Hildreth's pass to Sexton making the two-point conversion successful to make it 34-0.

The Lions drove into Smackover territory on their next possession, but were turned away after a fake punt on fourth down was unsuccessful.

Jarius Burgie then scored on a 78-yard run, and he added the two-point conversion to make it 42-0.

The score remained unchanged through the end of the third quarter, and Daylon Curley scored on a 41-yard run with Gunner Zeek's two-point conversion run making the final margin.