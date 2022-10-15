So. Miss., ASU still rebuilding

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- There are plenty of comparisons to be drawn between Arkansas State and Southern Mississippi.

Both are Group of 5 programs with rich football histories -- the Red Wolves and Golden Eagles won national titles while among the Division II ranks and each has had a run of success in the early years of the 21st century.

And like with ASU, things have fallen off a bit lately for Southern Miss. After bowl appearances in four of five seasons from 2015-19, the Golden Eagles had three different head coaches in 2020 and are 8-19 over their last 27 games.

If those parallels weren't enough, both teams enter this evening's matchup at M.M. Roberts Stadium still trying to find their footing under a second-year head coach.

That's where the similarities end, though.

Southern Miss, in its inaugural season as a Sun Belt Conference member, is still looking for a first league win after dropping its conference opener a week ago at Troy. Yet the Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) are not without a marquee victory in 2022 -- they won at Tulane on Sept. 24, a week after the Green Wave upset ranked Kansas State.

"They really play hard and present a lot of problems in all phases," Southern Miss Coach Will Hall said of the Red Wolves (2-4, 1-2). "They are building their program just like we are, so this is a big game for both of us."

The Golden Eagles aren't overly imposing on either side of the ball, but they'd probably prefer to avoid a shootout. Southern Miss hasn't allowed more than 30 points in any game while also failing to score more than 27 -- excluding its 64-10 thrashing of FCS Northwestern (La.) State.

"With them, it starts defensively," ASU Coach Butch Jones said of the Golden Eagles. "A very quick and active defense -- they're big up front, they've really made a commitment to the transfer portal...and then there's a lot of returning starters in the back end."

Southern Miss has four players with multiple sacks this season, and the Golden Eagle defense also features three starters who were at Ole Miss last year -- defensive end Quentin Bivens, middle linebacker Daylen Gill and safety Jay Stanley.

Things are a little iffier on offense.

Freshman Zach Wilcke didn't play the season opener against Liberty, but he's been the quarterback in the four games since.

At the same time, reserve quarterback Ty Keyes -- a dual-threat option -- has been utilized as a changeup to Wilcke, and Hall has sprinkled in some Wildcat looks with running back Frank Gore Jr.

Whoever's been under center hasn't had much impact. Southern Miss has averaged 272.3 yards and 17.3 points against its four FBS opponents.

The Red Wolves have won just once on the road in Jones' tenure, a 27-24 victory at Louisiana-Monroe last November.

"We know the challenge that it is to go on the road and win in this conference," Jones said. "It's the small details that good teams execute and that's how you win football games."