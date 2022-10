Sportsboard

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Women’s college volleyball

East Central University def. UAM 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 (at Monticello)

UAM (9-14, 3-7 GAC): Jasmine Welton 10 kills; Mia Smalls 18 assists; Stasha Adams 11 digs

East Central University (9-14, 5-5 GAC): Nyah Walker 10 kills; Leah Lawson 29 assists; Alejandra Delgado 17 digs

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

College football

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

College football

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M, at UAPB, 3 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

Women’s college volleyball

University of Louisiana at Monroe at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Women’s college volleyball

UAM at Ouachita Baptist, 6 p.m.