STAR CITY 42, DUMAS 14

STAR CITY -- CJ Turner ran for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Star City (7-1, 5-1 4A-8) cruised to a victory over Dumas (1-6, 0-5).

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, holding a 42-0 lead at the end of the first half. Kevin Johnson, Austin Wilkerson and Dax Humphries each had a rushing touchdown. Jamaal Hickman had an interception return for a touchdown.