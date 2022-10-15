State college capsules

NCAA DIVISION II

Sewanee, Tenn. at Hendrix

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Sewanee 2-3, 0-2 Southern Athletic; Hendrix 1-4, 0-3

COACHES Travis Rundle (9-37 in sixth season at Sewanee); Buck Buchanan (48-42 in ninth season at Hendrix)

LAST MEETING Hendrix led 28-3 at halftime and rumbled to a 56-10 victory Nov. 13 in Sewanee, Tenn.

LAST WEEK Millsaps, Miss., built a 20-point fourth quarter lead and held on to beat Hendrix 34-28, while Sewanee couldn't battle back from an early deficit in its 35-16 loss to Centre, Ky.

NOTEWORTHY Michael McGehee is averaging 113 yards rushing per game for Sewanee, but he was held to 40 yards on 21 carries a week ago in the Tigers' loss to Centre, Ky. ... Jacob Wood was 10-of-25 passing for 204 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for 69 yards on 19 carries on Oct. 8 against Millsaps, Miss, despite being sacked six times. ... Sewanee also lost to Millsaps in the closing seconds, 30-27, on Oct. 1. ... Auvic White leads Hendrix in rushing with 142 yards and four touchdowns. ... Jeremiah Young is 32 of 67 for 351 yards and 3 touchdowns while Gray Nischwitz is 21 of 40 for 209 yards for the Tigers. ... Hendrix has beaten Sewanee three straight times. The last win for the Tigers against the Warriors was a 38-31 victory in 2018.

NAIA

Texas College at Lyon

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

RECORDS Texas College 0-5, 0-4 Sooner Athletic Conference; Lyon 1-5, 0-5

COACHES Jarrail Jackson (0-5 in first season at Texas College); Chris Douglas (3-17 in third season at Lyon)

SERIES Lyon leads 4-2

LAST MEETING A late two-point conversion pass fell short, allowing Lyon to escape with a 33-32 win on Oct. 16, 2021, in Tyler, Texas.

LAST WEEK Arizona Christian scored the final 53 points to blow past Lyon 60-8 while Texas College was shut out in a 56-0 loss to Ottawa, Ariz.

NOTEWORTHY Lyon will be trying to snap a five-game losing streak. The Scots have lost by an average of 37 points during that stretch. ... Texas College had 176 yards of offense but allowed 631 last week against Ottawa, Ariz. ... Isaiah Bradford threw for 135 yards and a touchdown in Lyon's last loss, but the Scots mustered just 41 yards rushing. ... Quarterback Isiah Saddler was 20 of 47 for 127 yards with an interception in Texas College's rout on Oct. 8. ... In last year's meeting, the Scots held the Steers to 53 yards rushing on 25 attempts – an average of 2.1 yards per carry. ... Texas College is allowing 52 points per game, including at least 53 points in each of their last four contests.

EXTRA POINTS

Arkansas Baptist (3-4) is set to take on the Georgia Knights for homecoming today at 2 p.m. at Quigley-Cox Stadium in Little Rock. The Buffaloes are coming off a 42-14 loss at Louisiana Christian and are looking to end a three-game losing streak. Running back Atavian Ray did have 86 yards rushing and scored touchdowns on a 92-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and on a 33-yard run in the fourth quarter during last week's game for Arkansas Baptist.