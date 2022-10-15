CROSS COUNTRY

UA's Van Camp 10th at Wisconsin

University of Arkansas junior Isabel Van Camp finished 10th Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wis., to lead the No. 14 Razorbacks to a 19th-place finish with 533 points.

The field of 36 teams included 25 ranked in the nation's top 30 and 9 of the top 10.

Van Camp ran the 6,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 6.3 seconds.

Top-ranked North Carolina State and No. 2 New Mexico tied for the lowest score with 80 points, but the Wolfpack were awarded the team title via a tiebreaker 3-2 edge in the first, second and fourth finishes among the two teams.

North Carolina State had a 1-2 finish from Katelyn Tuohy (19:44.3) and Kelsey Chmiel (19:49.4).

Van Camp had the top time in the 6,000 meters among SEC runners this season, surpassing the mark of 20:29.2 by Ole Miss' Ryann Helmers of Ole Miss on her home course in September.

Arkansas' second and third runners were freshmen Sydney Thorvaldson (78th in 20.43.06) and Mia Cochran (80th in 20:45.9).

Other finishers for Arkansas included senior Katie McCune (180th in 21:26.0), sophomore Taylor Ewert (195th in 21:34.7), senior Gracie Hyde (220th in 21:56.4) and freshman Mary Ellen Eudaly (232nd in 22:02.5).

The Razorbacks' next race is the SEC Championships on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Miss.

-- Bob Holt

VOLLEYBALL

UALR snaps losing skid, defeats Morehead Sate

UALR snapped a nine-game losing streak with a five-set victory over Morehead State 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 on Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock for its first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

The Trojans (4-17, 1-7), who entered the match with only three set victories in their last five outings, closed out the final set on a 7-2 run and were led by Laure Jansen's match-high 23 kills. Gabrielle Spankus recorded a match-high 45 assists for a UALR offense that finished with a .205 hitting percentage.

Defensively, Rylee McClintock secured a match-high 27 digs, while Daedrianna Cail knocked down a match-high 7 blocks.

UCA survives Florida Gulf Coast

The University of Central Arkansas topped Florida Gulf Coast in five sets 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 19-25, 15-9 on Friday in an ASUN Conference match at Alico Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Sugar Bears (13-7, 5-2 ASUN), who have won six consecutive matches, dropped sets three and four, but put together a 5-1 run in the final set to secure the victory.

Jamiryana Hall led the UCA attack with a team-high 20 kills, while Alexis Stumbough added 12. Caylan Koons was the primary facilitator for the Sugar Bears with a match-high 36 assists. She also recorded five services aces, including four in the final set to give UCA an 8-2 lead.

UCA allowed Florida Gulf Coast (13-5, 3-2) to compile a .255 hitting percentage. Alexis McDaniel was a bright spot for the Sugar Bears defensively with a team-high 32 digs, while Kendall Haywood was a force at the net with 3 solo blocks and 3 block assists.

ASU falls to Troy, extends losing streak to 13

Arkansas State lost its 13th consecutive match after falling to Troy in four sets 25-20, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23 on Friday in a Sun Belt Conference battle at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (5-14, 0-7) dropped the first two sets, won the third but couldn't overcome the Trojans (11-8, 5-2) who took advantage of two service errors to claim the victory.

Macey Putt knocked down a team-high 15 kills for ASU, while Bailey Helzer added 11 kills and Kassidy Reeves picked up a team-high 18 assists for a Red Wolves' offense that finished with a .148 hitting percentage.

Sarah Martinez finished with a match-high 21 digs on defense for ASU, while Yazmyn Billings picked up 5 blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

GOLF

ASU pair sweep Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors

Arkansas State junior Devyn Pappas and senior Olivia Schmidt were named Sun Belt Conference men's and women's golfers of the week, respectively, following individual victories at the Red Wolves' home events.

Pappas, a Jonesboro native and Valley View alumnus, birdied his final hole at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club, clinching a team title for ASU. Pappas carded three straight rounds in the 60s for his first collegiate victory, topping two others by six shots as he finished with a 12-under par 204.

A few miles away at Sage Meadows Country Club, Schmidt also posted a 54-hole total of 12-under 204, winning individual medalist honors at the Lady Red Wolves Classic.

Schmidt's 204 is not only the best 54-hole mark in program history, but she is also the first Sun Belt women's golfer to finish at 12 under or better in a 54-hole event.

-- Mitchell Gladstone