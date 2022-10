STUTTGART 35, CAVE CITY 7

STUTTGART -- Cedric Hawkins turned in touchdown runs of 15, 41 and 22 yards as the Ricebirds (4-2, 2-1) cruised to a 4A-2 conference win over the Cavemen (1-7, 1-3).

Hawkins ran 8 times for 142 yards and those 3 scores as Stuttgart built a 35-0 halftime lead. Deontae Clark ran 10 times for 83 yards and a score, and Jack Hosman added a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Hawkins.