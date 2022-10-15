Super Quiz: Old Literature

1. Genesis is the first book of this "old" book.

2. This collection of maxims is one of the books of the Christian Bible.

3. "The Pilgrim's Progress" is a 1678 Christian allegory written by John ------------.

4. This poem by Dante is divided into three parts: "Inferno," "Purgatorio" and "Paradiso."

5. A collection of stories by Chaucer. Each story is narrated by one of a group of pilgrims.

6. This book is a religious text of the Latter-day Saints movement.

7. "The Analects" is a collection of sayings and ideas of this famous Chinese philosopher.

8. Name either of the two epic Greek poems attributed to Homer.

9. It consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

ANSWERS:

1. The Old Testament

2. Proverbs

3. Bunyan

4. The "Divine Comedy"

5. "The Canterbury Tales"

6. "The Book of Mormon"

7. Confucius

8. "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey"

9. The Torah