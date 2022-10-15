The bill comes due

The national debt flew by $31 trillion earlier this month, and the nation all but yawned. After all, haven't the cranks been warning about the troubles associated with the national debt since, oh, about the time the country was formed? After years, decades, centuries of warnings, those warnings become background noise.

Even in modern history, the Reagan administration ramped up military spending to win the Cold War (an overall good), and the Obama administration ramped up spending to save American jobs after the housing crisis (an overall good), and the last two administrations had to fight covid-related business closings, etc. (an overall good). So, what's the big deal? Spending, even overspending, has done good things for the country. Can't a nation go on overspending forever?

The answer came this week.

The massive amount of government spending has led to inflation. To calm that inflation, the powers that be have had to raise interest rates. And now those interest rates have made it much more expensive to service the debt.

"Total interest payments on the government debt," says The Washington Post, "could come in at nearly $580 billion this fiscal year, up from $399 billion in recently completed fiscal 2022. That would bring the total interest cost in 2023 to roughly the same level as the federal government's 2022 budget for Medicaid."

A whole Medicaid year. Gone just to interest.

"These high interest costs in the current fiscal year are just the beginning. Those costs will continue growing rapidly, which will increase the burden for future generations."

The Fed isn't done raising interest rates. Only this week, the numbers on inflation made the papers, and it wasn't good. There's no telling how many percentage points the rates must go to slow inflation--or how many years those rates must stay high.

A higher and higher percentage of what the government takes in taxes will go to pay interest costs. And not for health care. Or NASA. Or an aircraft carrier. Or Pell grants. Or disaster relief.

But we all knew that. Or should have known that.

As a friend tells us, again: If a country can go on spending like this without consequence, it'll be the first time in history.

It won't be. Consequences are coming, fast.