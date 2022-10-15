The world in brief: Turkey mine blast kills 25; more trapped

Turkey mine blast kills 25; more trapped

ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface.

The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in Amasra, a town in the Bartin province. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

There were 110 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion, Soylu, who traveled to Amasra to coordinate the rescue operation, told reporters.

While most vacated the mine after the blast, he said 49 workers were trapped in a “high risk” area of the mine. He would not provide a number for those still trapped, saying some among the 49 had been lifted to safety.

The Bartin governor’s office said 25 were killed in the blast. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported at least 17 injured, including eight who were being treated in intensive care units.

Australia flooding expected to continue

CANBERRA, Australia — Homes were flooded Friday in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days.

About 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest, along with hundreds in the Victoria state cities of Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said About 500 homes in Victoria were flooded and another 500 had been isolated by floodwater, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. He said 4,700 homes were without power.

A 63-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday in floodwater in New South Wales and a person was reported missing Friday in central Victoria, officials said. No details of the person missing from the Victorian town of Newbridge have been released.

Police found Tuesday the body of a 46-year-old man in his submerged car in floodwater near the New South Wales city of Bathurst.

The State Emergency Service said it had carried out 108 flood rescues in Victoria in the past 48 hours.

Evacuation orders were also in place for the town of Rochester and the central Victorian towns of Carisbrook and Seymour.

In New South Wales, 550 people have been isolated or evacuated from the town of Forbes as the Lachlan River flooded, authorities said. South of Forbes, parts of the city of Wagga Wagga were evacuated because the Murrumbidgee River broke its banks.

Protesters toss soup on van Gogh piece

LONDON — Climate protesters threw soup Friday over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall.

The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” It was cleaned and returned Friday afternoon to its place.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody,” police said in a statement.

Brothers plead guilty in Malta bombing

VALLETTA, Malta — A judge in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each after they abruptly reversed course and pleaded guilty Friday to the car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

Hours earlier, at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, Alfred Degiorgio, 57, pleaded innocent over the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia in the blast as she drove near her home on Oct. 16, 2017.

His brother, George Degiorgio, 59, declared that he had nothing to say, which the court interpreted as an innocent plea.

Caruana Galizia investigated suspected corruption among political and business circles in Malta, which is a financial haven in the Mediterranean.

Prosecutors alleged that the brothers were hired by a top Maltese businessman with government ties. That businessman has been charged and will be tried separately.

Bringing the trial to an abrupt close, the Degiorgio brothers entered guilty pleas to several charges, which include willful homicide, causing an explosion that resulted in the death of a person and criminal conspiracy.

The two defendants were also ordered to pay more than $48,000 each from the money they received as a result of the crime as well as court costs.

One of the journalist’s sons, Matthew Caruana Galizia, told reporters: “I’m relieved that they have been convicted and sentenced. Now it’s about the remaining cases,” he said.

But he said the five years it took to reach this stage of justice for his mother was “far too long.”

Rescuers carry a woman to safety Friday during flooding in Maribyrnong, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. Homes in cities across Australia’s southeast have been flooded, and rivers are forecast to remain dangerously high for days after months of heavy rainfall. (AP/AAP Image/Erik Anderson)





