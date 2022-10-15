Tools & Toys: Hoover CleanSlate Pet Spot Cleaner and obVus Solutions Minder Laptop Tower Stand II





Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Pet Spot Cleaner

What's to love: Comes with a 7-inch WidePath cleaning tool making it easier to clean larger messes; it also comes with a TightSpot cleaning tool for cleaning along baseboards or other narrow areas.

What does it do: The Clean-Slate Pet Spot Cleaner is portable, compact and has powerful suction to clean spills, pet accidents and other messes on carpet, upholstery, stairs and car interiors. The WidePath tool can switch between a bristle insert for carpets and upholstery and a rubber nub insert for high-pile carpets and pet messes. It comes with a bottle of Hoover's Oxy Concentrate for removing stains and odors. It sells for $129.99. Visit hoover.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

obVus Solutions Laptop Tower Stand II

What's to love: This portable folding stand will keep the user from hunching over a laptop or tablet, which can create stress on the neck and back.

What does it do: The sturdy but lightweight aluminum stand can extend up to 21 inches, keeping a laptop at eye level improving posture. It is best used with a wireless keyboard. When collapsed it is only two inches thick, making it easy to slip into a backpack or laptop bag. The platform that holds the electronic device tilts and a small extra platform at the bottom holds a phone keeping everything within reach. The stand sells for $69.99. Visit obvus.me for more information.



