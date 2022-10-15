Vilonia survives Watson Chapel's running attack

VILONIA -- The Watson Chapel Wildcats visited the Vilonia Eagles on Friday at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium, with Vilonia coming out on top, 28-12.

Vilonia (3-4, 3-2 in 5A-Central) had 3 turnovers, all in the first half, while Watson Chapel had 5. The score was close until early in the fourth quarter.

Watson Chapel (1-6, 0-5 in 5A Central) hurt the Eagles with their rushing attack throughout the game.

The Wildcats had three different quarterbacks in action, all running misdirection running plays.

Out of the snap, all three players in the backfield covered their hands and went different directions, which gave Vilonia lots of problems.

Watson Chapel opened the scoring up early with a rushing touchdown from Marquez Brentley.

Vilonia would answer back with two touchdown drives that saw Wesley McKissack throw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jack Vines on the second one.

Watson Chapel would respond with a touchdown before the half thanks to another Brentley rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats had 166 rushing yards in the game, with Brentley rushing for a team-high 76 yards and 2 touchdowns and catching a pass for 22 yards. They couldn't keep up with Vilonia once the second half got underway.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Nakeel Lawrence fumbled the ball for Watson Chapel. The fumble happened right after the Wildcats forced one themselves.

The fumble seemed to deflate the Wildcats and took all the momentum away from their running attack.

Watson Chapel trailed 14-12 before Vilonia quickly capitalized and drove down for a 10-yard rushing score by Kainon Shaw.

There was no looking back as Vilonia had a 9-point lead and just milked the clock after more 3-and-out drives from the Wildcats.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Vilonia's offensive line. The Eagles came out throwing the ball heavily with McKissack and running it with Cadien Gipson, focusing their offense on those two. In the second half they leaned on Shaw to lead their rushing attack.

Their line gave McKissack enough time in the pocket to go 14-for-22 for 148 yards and a touchdown.

It also gave their running backs the openings they needed to get 107 rushing yards and 3 rushing scores.

Despite their yard numbers not being the flashiest, the Eagles got them when they really counted.

NEXT UP ...

Watson Chapel's next game will be on the road at Maumelle on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. At that time, Vilonia will be on the road at White Hall.