WALNUT RIDGE 26, CORNING 20

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walker Ward and Logan Sain each had two touchdown runs as Walnut Ridge (6-1, 3-1) held off Corning (1-7, 0-4) in a 3A-3 conference battle of Bobcats.

Ward's scoring runs came from 10 and 46 yards, while Sain added a pair of 1-yard TD dives for the host Bobcats.

Landon Lucas had touchdown runs of 8 and 11 yards for Corning, the last one with 7:06 to play.