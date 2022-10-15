WARREN 47, DEWITT 20

WARREN -- Maddox Lassiter ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third to help Warren (6-1, 5-0 4A-8) stay perfect in conference play with a convincing win at home over DeWitt (4-3, 3-2 4A-8).

Lassiter ran 61 yards for a touchdown to help Warren build a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Lumberjacks kept rolling in the second quarter on a drive set up by a long pass to the Warren 41-yard line from Lassiter to Jordan Green. Joseph Brown finished the drive with a 35-yard touchdown run. Lassiter also logged a 51-yard touchdown run, followed by Jose Jacinto's successful PAT, to give the Lumberjacks a 34-14 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Trey Marshall increased Warren's lead with a 19-yard touchdown run. Green intercepted two DeWitt passes to keep Warren's offense on the field.

Warren scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard pass from Lassiter to Jarard Payne and a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Dylan Burks.