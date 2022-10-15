WYNNE 23, BATESVILLE 10

WYNNE -- With a grinding rushing attack, the Wynne Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1 5A-East) handed Batesville (5-2, 3-1) its first conference loss.

After a scoreless first quarter, Batesville took a lead with a touchdown run by Hayden Huckaba and a field goal.

Allen Jones Jr. ran for a touchdown for Wynne in the second quarter.

From there, Wynne took control. John Watson ran 25 yards for a touchdown, and Allen Smith Jr. scored the two-point conversion.

Watson also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.