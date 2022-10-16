The nation in brief: 4 astronauts arrive safely back on Earth

4 astronauts arrive safely back on Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.

Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.

The capsule parachuted into the ocean just off Jacksonville about five hours later. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn't wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat some pizza and ice cream, take a shower, revel in nature and reunite with their families. NASA planned to hustle them to Houston once they were off SpaceX's recovery ship and back on solid ground.

"Getting the first few hugs when we get back is really going to be awesome," Hines said.

Remaining aboard the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mauna Loa

HONOLULU -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, which scientists say is in a "state of heightened unrest."

Smaller aftershocks followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The series started with a 4.6 magnitude quake seconds before the larger one.

The first one was slightly offshore and south of the town of Pahala, followed by the larger quake just south of Pahala beneath a highway, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. He said later there was some minor damage in Pahala, including tiles that fell in a county building.

"Shaking from the larger earthquakes may have been strong enough to do minor local damage, especially to older buildings," the observatory said. "The two earthquakes occurred within 24 seconds of each other creating shaking of longer duration and possibly greater intensity than either of the earthquakes would have created on their own."

The aftershocks could continue for several days to possibly weeks and may be large enough to be felt, the observatory said.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time. Scientists at the observatory were monitoring the volcano closely for changes.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

Officer with Proud Boys ties suspended

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won't be fired, the city's watchdog agency has announced.

In its latest quarterly report, the Office of Inspector General said a lengthy internal police department investigation was resolved through a "mediation agreement" in which the officer agreed not to dispute the allegations against him, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officer was not named in the report, but in previous articles in the newspaper officer Robert Bakker has acknowledged that he took part in Proud Boys group chats, and the police department confirmed that Bakker was, in fact, the subject of the investigation.

The investigation into a link between Bakker and the Proud Boys was first reported two years ago. Since then, the group that has been designated extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center has found itself at the center of a criminal investigation into the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former leader and other members of the group are now on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bakker, who was also under investigation for not disclosing to the police department that he was under FBI investigation, could not be reached for comment. The police department declined to comment.

The inspector general's office determined that a police department investigation by its internal affairs bureau found that Bakker "made a contradictory statement" about his participation in a Proud Boys' chat group and lied about attending a Proud Boys-sponsored barbecue, the newspaper reported.

Bakker has acknowledged to the newspaper after being contacted for an article about him in 2020 that he posted messages on the Proud Boys Telegram channel but maintained that he was never a member of the group.

California blocks parole for Krenwinkel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a public safety risk to be freed.

"Ms. Krenwinkel fully accepted Mr. Manson's racist, apocalyptical ideologies," Newsom said. "Ms. Krenwinkel was not only a victim of Mr. Manson's abuse. She was also a significant contributor to the violence and tragedy that became the Manson Family's legacy."

A two-member parole panel for the first time in May recommended that Krenwinkel be released, after she had been denied parole 14 times. Newsom has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

Krenwinkel became the state's longest-serving female inmate when fellow Manson follower Susan Atkins died of cancer in prison in 2009.

She and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state in the late 1960s, committing crimes that Newsom said "were among the most fear-inducing in California's history."



