Aces in the hole

STEVE ALLINSON, No. 17, Chenal Country Club (Bear Den Course), 153 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Steve Woosley, Jason Johnson, Charlie Houghland.

SCOTT MCFARLAND, No. 18, Burns Park Championship Course, 160 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Tim Wylie, Corey Wylie, Mason Sturba.

MAKE AN ACE?

TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

sports@arkansasonline.com