Appointee to Little Rock’s Ward 1 seat faces two challengers in quest for full term representing downtown core

Little Rock residents in the downtown core and surrounding communities on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to elect a Ward 1 representative to a full term on the city's Board of Directors following the death of longtime City Director Erma Hendrix last year.

After Hendrix died in office at age 91, city board members received 20 applications from individuals hoping to serve out the remainder of her term, which expires at the end of this year. Board members ultimately appointed Virgil Miller Jr. in October 2021.

Miller, the 69-year-old group Community Reinvestment Act director for Arvest Bank Operations, is now running for a full four-year term of his own.

He faces Herbert Broadway and Kenyon Lowe Sr. in the contest to represent Ward 1-- a large, predominately Black ward that includes the downtown office towers, the airport and communities off Roosevelt Road and Asher Avenue. University Avenue marks its western edge.

The winner will take office Jan. 1.

Miller had originally sworn off the idea of becoming a public servant years ago. But in light of his relationships and skills built up through community-development banking, he said that "it seemed like a natural extension of what I'd been doing my whole professional life -- working to better the community, working to develop relationships."

During the year Miller has spent on the city board, he said he was proud of his efforts to bring improvements to the South End neighborhood, secure more funding for a community center in the East End and provide assistance related to housing construction in the University District.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Miller said, adding that a four-year term will help him get started on that work. "I've just scratched the surface," he said.

Additionally, Miller said he has sought to build consensus among city board members.

The 10 elected city directors -- three of them at-large representatives and seven others hailing from geographic wards -- are a fractious group who often disagree with one another or the mayor.

Miller suggested he has been "a stabilizing force to that board."

Broadway, 64, is a perennial contender for the Ward 1 seat and the owner of La'Changes Restaurant & Lounge at 3325 W. Roosevelt Road.

Running the business has helped Broadway learn about how to deal with people, he said, as well as issues like taxes and inventory.

He most recently ran for the Ward 1 seat in 2018, placing fifth out of nine candidates. Hendrix, the incumbent, was reelected.

Before that, Broadway sought the seat in 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014, according to the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Additionally, he has run to represent districts in the Arkansas House and Senate.

Asked about the main issues he would like to work on if elected, Broadway mentioned crime.

He said he has seen how crime affects people and families. And although people may say they'll try to put police "on every block," Broadway said it was not possible.

He suggested creating a program to assist families that are affected by crime after an incident.

Lowe, 63, is the chairman of the board of commissioners of Little Rock's federally funded public housing authority, known as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

He has run for the Little Rock School District board about three or four times in the past, Lowe recalled.

He campaigned unsuccessfully against then-City Director Johnnie Pugh for the Ward 1 seat in 2002. Lowe also filed to run for a seat on the city board in 1992 before withdrawing.

Lowe has served on the housing authority's board since 2012, and his most recent five-year term expired Sept. 30. The five-member board of the housing authority is self-appointing, subject to the confirmation of the city board.

A recommendation for Lowe's reappointment has been submitted to the city board, he said.

When reached via email Friday, City Manager Bruce Moore said the city board is scheduled to vote on appointments to the board of the housing authority, the Little Rock Port Authority and more on Nov. 15.

If elected this November, Lowe would have to give up his seat on the housing authority's board.

He said he was running for Ward 1 to make a difference. "I'm tired of seeing babies getting shot and getting killed," he said.

Lowe applauded Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for his work related to violence intervention but said a more comprehensive approach is needed with regard to gun violence.

He said that "we throw money at police" but not the root cause of crime.

Lowe cited other local issues such as housing, infrastructure, access to capital and procurement.

When asked about his opponents, Lowe said he would be a better ward representative because of his record in the community.

"Back during the '90s, I was out in the streets, talking to those elements of crime, removing graffiti from unwanted places, repairing people's homes," Lowe said. "So it's not like I'm new to this."

Lowe is retired. He previously worked in information technology, including positions with the state and Pulaski County, he said.

In the latest episode in a long period of turbulence at Little Rock's housing authority, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a report earlier this year that found officials did not comply with laws and rules governing procurement.

After reviewing $771,469 worth of check disbursements from 2019 through mid-2021, the report found nearly $259,000 of the expenses were "unallowable" and another $11,355 "questionable," according to a copy of the report that was obtained and published by the Arkansas Advocate.

Asked if he disputed the findings from HUD's Departmental Enforcement Center, Lowe said, "A lot of that had nothing to do with the board."

He referred to the decision to start recording Metropolitan Housing Authority board meetings and claimed the board had been giving directives concerning procurement to staff, but was mostly ignored.

With regard to the race for Little Rock mayor, Lowe said he supported Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is seeking a second term and faces Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz.

Miller said he had not made up his mind and was focused on his own race. Broadway declined to answer.

City directors are paid $18,000 annually and also receive a $250 monthly office allowance.