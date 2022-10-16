Arkansas impresses 5-star Ron Holland on 2nd trip

Ron Holland, an ESPN 5-star basketball prospect, wrapped up an impressive second trip to Fayetteville Sunday afternoon.

Holland, 6-8 and 200 pounds of Duncanville, Texas, made an official visit to Arkansas in June and has also officially visited Texas, Kentucky and UCLA. He made unofficial visits to the Longhorns and the Bruins earlier in the week.

“They impressed me even more than they did the first time,” Holland said of Arkansas. “I got the family vibe from the Red-White Game. The whole game was just like everybody was family — everybody rooting for each other and they’re trying to go at each other and getting each other better.”

Holland and his mother arrived in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon and left late Sunday afternoon. His bond with the coaches and players grew during his two-day visit.

“I feel like I got used to it, to everybody here. I got real close with the coaching staff and the players,” Holland said. “I already kind of knew them but we just chilled more. I got into the gym. Everything, like I said, felt like family. “

Holland has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Texas, UCLA and Kentucky, and he is also considering the NBA G League. Holland is rated the No. 4 power forward, No. 10 overall recruit in the nation and No. 1 prospect in Texas in the class of 2023.

Holland and his mother attended the Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena.

“The Red-White Game was fun,” Holland said. “They had me all in the crowd, the posters of me. I just felt a whole bunch of love walking through there. It was real competitive. They had refs and everything. I saw this is something I could really consider.”

He said his last visit will be he attends the Arkansas- Texas exhibition game on Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas. His college decision appears to be near

“I don’t have a specific date, but it will be soon,” he said.