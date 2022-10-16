Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Tony Staton, 16422 Mountain Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mark A. Bass, 15344 Ashlee Drive, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terri L. Bass, 15344 Ashlee Drive, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Phillip R. Milam, 13327 Germania Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angela R. Milam, 13327 Germania Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
AMITY Macky J. Hill, 309 Palmers Loop, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Wendy J. Hill, 309 Palmers Loop, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Scarlett April McClure, 104 Charity Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
BANKS Lois Davis, 642 Bradley Road 1 North, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Angela Mays, 105 Harvest Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Miranda Canada, 3800 Winterlake Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bethany Erin Hicks, 620 Dyer Circle, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
BERRYVILLE Joyce Newton, 602 Cedarvale Road, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRINKLEY Richard Ray, 102 E. Cloverdale Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Nancy Ray, 102 E. Cloverdale Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Christie Marie Elam, 160 CR 7670, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Frank Gregory Bracamonte, 2308 Carywood Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Doreen Christina Bracamonte, 2308 Carywood Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Matthew D. Spencer, 103 S. Maple St., Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth K. Spencer, 103 S. Maple St., Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT Adam N. Stockli, 304 E. Locust St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karen A. Medford, 304 E. Locust St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
CARLISLE Chelsey L. Curlett, 610 E. Third St., Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Mary Alderman, 1740 Amber Way, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHERRY VALLEY Vicki Marie Lovrien, 19339 Bay Village Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Amanda Dawn Freeman, 3 Willys Way, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kaytee Smith, 2010 Cleveland, Apt. B14, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shaleedra Gold, 1750 S. Salem, Apt. 9, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
CORNING Darlene Marie Haines, P.O. Box 149, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
DES ARC Angelina Rogers, 301 W. Gordon St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Michael Ray Bryant, 825 Mallard Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Lila Sue Brannon, 21750 U.S. 62 West, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Rodger Dale Murphree, 5666 W. Michael Cole Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cory Holbert, 4257 Gabel Dr. Suite 3G, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Everett Levi Purvis, 1097 W. Rochier St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christina Mae Purvis, 1097 W. Rochier St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joseph Edward Smith, 15579 Hazel Valley Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Mark Anthony Cartwright, 4A Teal Circle, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Derek W. Miller, 10 Tigers Eye St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Callie F. Miller, 10 Tigers Eye St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mark Miller, 24 Donna Kay Drive, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Linda F. Miller, 24 Donna Kay Drive, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Joseph Peyton Gwinn, 1347 Ark. 82 East, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG Johnathan Edward Wade House, 6400 Lake Front Lane, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
HARRISON Kristyn L. Hall, 4 Black Pine Lane, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOPE Roger Hobson, 401 E. 16th, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Carolyn Hobson, 401 E. 16th, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Anthony Wayne Seales, 104 Mount Tabor Road, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Terri Lynn Seales, 104 Mount Tabor Road, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Belinda Holland, 326 North Shore Drive, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brandi Lynn Black, 151 Belvedere Oaks Circle, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jonathan P. Metzer, 116 Mallview Ct, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Billy Glynn Sawyer, 127 Cloud Nine Trail, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Tonya Renee Bryant, 2 Caribe Lane, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Christopher Martin, 1035 Grayland Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brittney Levingston, 1035 Grayland Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
John F. Moore Jr., 203 Northeastern Ave., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Denise Mills, 211 Marble Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ahmad Britt, 179 Pike Ave., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kerry M. Wells, 5002 S Hwy 161, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 7.
Leah Michelle Dague, 106 Spruce St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Edward Walker, 216 N. Gray St., Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Sharon Kay Kelman, 4710 Prospect Farm Road, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ryan White, 1300 Links Drive Apt. 11, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Pauline Williams, 5402 Johnwood Drive, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Nicholas G. Mooneyham, 309 Hammons St., Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anna F. Mooneyham, 309 Hammons St., Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
LAMAR Ricky Dale Birkhahn, 1397 McGuire Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 11.
Denise Marie Birkhahn, 1397 McGuire Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 11.
LINCOLN Kerri Brown, 412 W Holt Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
David Walker Carnes, 10950 N. Old Cincinnati, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Harold Brown, 2415 Kristina Court, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Roteaa Patrice Jones, 2204 Valmar St., Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alicia Chestnut, 1 Diamanitina Way, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Emma J. Malone, 2001 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 122, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Felicia Robinson, 1221 Jefferson St. Apt. B, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Breanna Perry, 1221 Reservoir Road, Apt. 116, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kiara Hrobowski, 10 Stonebridge Circle, Apt. 1027, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Susan L. Washington, 6 Timber Ridge Court, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mark Anthony Jimmerson, 16 Rosemunn Drive Apt. A, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nakyea Unyque Jackson, 1502 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 199, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bruce Williams, 3101 Main St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rosalind Marlow-Lacy, P.O. Box 7253, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Delores Janet Foote, 11 Sunny Circle, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Denisha R. Torres, 1914 Allis St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lucelly Torres, 1914 Allis St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Stephen Harden, 1801 Reservoir Road, Apt. 344, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Curenton, 3612 Foster St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joshalyn D McElroy, 13111 W. Markham St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
Anita J. Pennington, 425 Mesa Court, Apt. G14, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Arthur Ross, 5306 Southboro Court, Apt. A, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeramy A. Purley, 4501 W. 28th St., Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Jennifer Joy Kelley, 305 Cherrybark Drive, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Johnny Rodgers, 8800 Anchrome Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Kathryn Anne Meyer, 911 Peach, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Martin Garrick, 791 Heritage Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mona Garrick, 791 Heritage Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kyle Ray Robbins, 195 Shirley Drive, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARION Joshua Shane Sheley, 908 Nicks Cove, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MARMADUKE Brent Calvin Marshall, P.O. Box 485, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Joseph D. Williams, 8333 Counts Massie Road, Apt. 301, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nikita Walker, 20 Oak Forest Place, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
MC CRORY Daisy L. Neal, P. O. Box 1081, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
MCRAE Michael K. Vaughn, 938 A West Vinity Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
MELBOURNE Rickey Lee Haney, 124 Main St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Felicity Dawn Haney, 124 Main St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Samantha Jane Tomlinson, 15 Rogers Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW J&C May Properties, LLC, POB 539, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 11.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Joshua Kelly Henderson, 20 Sierra Court, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rayvonn MaSha Watson, 3694 McCain Park Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Anquetta Thompson, 6608 Stonehedge Road, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Yolanda Allen, 5908 Allen St., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer C. Miller, 5720 Oak Grove Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jimanda Dehonka Lashaye Brown, 4802 School St., Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARKIN Amie Dean, P.O. Box 935, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Kellie Kae Naylor, 704 Oakley St., Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
PENCIL BLUFF Sally Lampkin Phillips, 411 Ridge Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Alfred Eugene Phillips, 411 Ridge Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Felisha Janelle Matthews, 1819 Howard Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Michael A McDade, 8337 Gaddy Koonce Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Loretta M McDade, 8337 Gaddy Koonce Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaTerria Hull, 1508 W. 14th Ave., Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ruthie J. Wells, 3708 W. Greenway Drive, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ray Smith, 1100 E. 38th Ave., Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sherylon Jean Creggett, P.O. Box 5055, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE David Helms, 11746 Illinois Chapel Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
RISON Tonya Rena McCoy, P.O. Box 835, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Edward Charles Woodard, 1924 S. Ninth St., Apt 151, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Linda Sue Woodard, 1924 S. Ninth St., Apt 151, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Susan Denise Nagle, 404 N. 34th St., Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROMANCE Jason G. Simmons, 131 Heights Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angela Renee Simmons, 131 Heights Road, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROYAL Robert Andrew McClard, 6267 Albert Pike Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jessica Ann McClard, 6267 Albert Pike Road, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
SCOTT Oscie Lockwood, 7800 Blue Heron Parkway, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Kristina K. Stopka, 2228 U.S. 267 South, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Rebecca C. Summers, 22063 Annette Drive, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Deshundaca Reyna King, 1201 Pershing Highway, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Katherine Suzie Burch, 5905 E. Ninth St. No. 1, Oct. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
TILLAR Jerry Wayne Hogue, 153 Delta Lane, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristi Gail Hogue, 153 Delta Lane, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dennis Morgan, 286 Wolf Project, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
VILONIA James Earnest Powell Sr., 291 Lewisburg Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Judy Kay Powell, 291 Lewisburg Road, Oct. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARD Derrick Shorter, 16 Mill Creek Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leah Shorter, 16 Mill Creek Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
WARREN Regina Coulter, P.O. Box 667, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Amanda Denise York, 1404 Melrose Drive, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jerrell Ellis, 175 Bradley 18E, Oct. 11, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Margaret Raquel Roberson, 1605 Barney Lane, Oct. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leroy Brown Jr., 106 W. Little Lane, Apt. A6, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Kevin Wayne Brittain, 37 CR 673, Oct. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
YELLVILLE Rhonda Melveta Henderson, P.O. Box 278, Oct. 10, 2022, Chapter 7.