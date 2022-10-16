Bears (2-0 ASUN) fly past Owls

University of Central Arkansas Coach Nathan Brown spent the lead-up to Saturday's game talking about how he wanted to see the first complete performance of the season from the Bears.

Aside from a handful of inconsequential special teams plays, he got that with UCA defeating Kennesaw State 51-24 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga.

The UCA (3-4, 2-0 ASUN) offense got the scoring started quickly with a seven-play drive ending with a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will McElvain to wide receiver Christian Richmond to lead 7-0.

That connection was crucial to what UCA set out to do offensively. Richmond set an ASUN single-game record with 12 catches. He took those for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Following a first-quarter Kennesaw touchdown, UCA outscored the Owls (2-4, 1-2) 20-3 the rest of the first half.

McElvain and Richmond connected for their second score four seconds into the second quarter. Later in the quarter, running back Darius Hale found the end zone for the first time on a 3-yard rush. Hayden Ray kicked field goals of 43 and 48 yards to give the Bears a 27-10 halftime lead.

One of Brown's main concerns coming into the game was how his team would handle Kennesaw State's triple-option offense. The last time he had faced an offense like the Owls' was Georgia Southern in 2012, and he wasn't sure how his team would cope with that big of a change.

UCA held Kennesaw State to 4 yards per carry, 181 rushing yards and 211 passing yards. The Bears outgained the Owls in all three areas with 5.3 yards per carry, 196 rushing yards and 347 yards passing.

"We knew we had a good plan. You always feel like you have a good plan when you play a team like this, [but] you just don't know how prepared you are because they just execute at such a high level, it's hard to imitate what they do," Brown said. "... We held them at bay. I think it was the most dominating run-game performances I've ever been a part of considering what they do on offense."

Having scored 49 points in each of their last two games, it was a tall task for the Bears to top that number, but the continued improvement of McElvain made a difference against the Owls.

"I think Will McElvain is getting comfortable. I think Will McElvain is understanding what we want in the offense," Brown said.

McElvain recorded his second-highest totals in completion percentage (73.3%) and passing yards (292). He also threw for two touchdowns.

Kennesaw State struck first in the second half with a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Xavier Shepard to wide receiver Yesiah Clemons to make it 27-17.

Running back Kylin James was heavily involved in UCA's next two scoring drives to extend the lead to 41-17. On the first, he rushed for a 2-yard touchdown. On the second, he tried his hand as a trick-play quarterback, finding wide receiver Jarrod Barnes open down the right side of the field for a 49-yard touchdown.

"Today we made an emphasis to get our playmakers the ball," Brown said. "Jarrod Barnes needs to touch the ball a lot. Christian Richmond needs to touch the ball a lot. Obviously, we know what Kylin James and Darius Hale can do."

Ray made his third field goal in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 44-17. This was the last drive for McElvain before backup Clifton McDowell entered.

On McDowell's second pass attempt, his pass was intercepted by Kennesaw State's Deontre Morris. Shepard scored on a 2-yard run on the ensuing drive to make it 44-24.

Hale scored UCA's final touchdown to set the final score. Hale finished with 172 yards on 23 carries.

The win the Bears into sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

"Bottom line is, you can have an up-and-down season all you want, but you control what you can control and that's the ASUN Conference," Brown said. "Right now we've had two opportunities and we've dominated both games. And that's just the way it is. I'm not saying that to post my chest out or anything like that. But our guys have handled ASUN play in a dominating fashion and that's always encouraging to see."