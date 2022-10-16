Best-sellers

Fiction

1. VERITY by Colleen Hoover. Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.

2. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

3. DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

4. THE GOLDEN ENCLAVES by Naomi Novik. The third book in the Scholomance series. Life after graduation turns out to be dangerous.

5. THE WINNERS by Fredrik Backman. The third book in the Beartown series. Rivalries between two hockey-obsessed towns escalate into violence off the ice.

6. TREASURE STATE by C.J. Box. The sixth book in the Cassie Dewell series. Cassie works two cases involving buried treasure and a con man.

7. BLOWBACK by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. President Keegan Barrett's power grab tests the loyalties of two CIA agents.

8. VINCE FLYNN: OATH OF LOYALTY by Kyle Mills. The 21st book in the Mitch Rapp series. President Cook, a team of assassins and a killer known as Legion confront Rapp on different fronts.

9. SUSPECT by Scott Turow. A private investigator named Pinky helps an attorney try to clear a female police chief of sexual misconduct charges made by three male officers.

10. THE BUTCHER AND THE WREN by Alaina Urquhart. A forensic pathologist is on the trail of a serial killer in the Louisiana bayou.

Nonfiction

1. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

2. LIVE WIRE by Kelly Ripa. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host shares stories from her life on and off screen.

3. KILLING THE LEGENDS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The conservative commentator's Killing series profiles Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.

4. STARRY MESSENGER by Neil deGrasse Tyson. The astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium delves into subjects including politics, religion, gender and race.

5. THE DIVIDER by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. The married journalists who write for The New York Times and The New Yorker posit that Donald Trump began to emulate the foreign autocrats he admired.

6. THE MOSQUITO BOWL by Buzz Bissinger. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist depicts the service of college football players who served in the Marines during World War II.

7. ADRIFT by Scott Galloway. An overview of events from 1945 to the present and how they might inform potential crises in the near future.

8. WHAT IF? 2 by Randall Munroe. The creator of the web comic "xkcd" and former NASA roboticist looks into hypothetical and oddball scenarios.

9. DINNERS WITH RUTH by Nina Totenberg. The NPR legal affairs correspondent details her professional accomplishments and friendship with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

10. THE MYTH OF NORMAL by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté. The potential ways in which trauma and stress from modern-day living can affect our physical health.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE DAUGHTER OF AUSCHWITZ by Tova Friedman and Malcolm Brabant.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

