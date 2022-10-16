Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Austin Construction, 609 Main St., $1,225,000.
Bhavin Sharolia, 1301 S. Shackleford Road, $500,000.
Alessi Keyes Construction, 11025 Anderson Drive, $303,136.
Olan Asbury, 10616 Stagecoach Road, $226,512.
Integrity Construction, 119 S. Izard St., $81,850.
Rahul Patel, 8 Shackleford Drive, $75,000.
RESIDENTIAL
STS Homes, LLC., 13725 Fern Valley Lane, $450,000.
Parkinson Building, 151 Courts Lane, $420,128.
Hartness Construction, 300 Fletcher Loop, $390,000.
E. Ward Construction, 311 Fletcher Loop, $320,000.
E. Ward Construction, 130 Fletcher Ridge Drive, $280,000.
Zachary Payne, 5619 P St., $219,700.
Garbacz Construction, 27 Cascades Drive, $170,000.
Donna Thomas, 2102 S. Battery St., $160,000.
McCarley Construction, 1008 Pine Valley Road, $150,000.
Chris Maris Custom Homes, 6804 Greenwood Road, $100,000.
Bhoa Knows Construction, 3118 S. Izard St., $90,000.
Arbor Construction, 3911 Gordon Road, $80,000.