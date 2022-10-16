Business people Northwest Arkansas

Nikki Smith, a certified pharmacy technician at the Walmart Pharmacy on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville, won the “Best Technician For Service” award in SingleCare’s 4th annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. To determine winners, SingleCare’s Editorial Board evaluated customer nominations of thousands of pharmacy staff nationwide. Smith was one of 25 winners named, including 10 pharmacists, nine pharmacy technicians, one pharmacy intern and five pharmacy teams.

Tyler Begneaud, guest and member relations manager at the Scott Family Amazeum, has been accepted into the New Leaders Fellowship Program offered by the Association of Science and Technology Centers. Begneaud will participate in skill-based leadership development opportunities for science center and museum professionals from historically underrepresented or marginalized backgrounds who aim to move into leadership roles in their careers. He currently oversees all activities related to encouraging membership and works with the rest of the Amaze-um team to provide the best experience possible for visitors.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.