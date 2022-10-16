Business People

AGRICULTURE

Tyler Oxner has joined the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation as a director of Commodity Activities and Economics.

BANKING

Armor Bank has announced the hiring of Greg Gibson as the Forrest City Market President.

MEDICAL

Dr. Jordan M. Walters recently joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Dr. Aditi Saraswat is now seeing patients at Baptist Health Spine Center in Little Rock.

Dr. Sonia T. Orcutt has joined the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as director of the Division of Surgical Oncology and assistant professor in the Department of Surgery in the College of Medicine.

Also seeing patients at the Cancer Institute is Dr. Cesar Giancarlo Gentille Sanchez, who joins UAMS as a hematologist/oncologist and assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine in the College of Medicine.

Dr. Anusha Jillella has joined UAMS as a hematologist/oncologist and assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine in the College of Medicine.

Dr. Santanu Samanta joins UAMS as a radiation oncologist and assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology in the College of Medicine.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

