Combating cancer





An all-Arkansas theme, highlighting the state's flora and fauna, greeted guests of the 25th-anniversary Gala for Life, the black-tie fundraiser for the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The event, consisting of cocktails and dinner and ending with dancing, was co-chaired by Rachel Parker Harding and Annemarie Dillard Jazic. Daniel Robinson was master of ceremonies for a program that included remarks by UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson and others.

Guests enjoyed a meal featuring duck a l'orange and finished with bourbon pecan pie or strawberry shortcake.





Live auction items, hawked by Gaylen McGee, were a private river trip for six on the Buffalo National River; a Stuttgart hunting club shooting experience and Beretta shotgun package; a 7.25-carat diamond Riviera necklace; "the Oaklawn Owner Experience"; an Arkansas State Fair VIP package; a Linda Harding archival print, "Earth Angel"; and a Razorback basketball experience for four and private suite for 12. Former Razorback basketball player Scotty Thurman was on hand to help disperse 20 autographed basketballs for a pledge of a donation of at least $1,000 each.

A portion of the proceeds will be used for the institute's research and treatment of ovarian cancer.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









