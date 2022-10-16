Sections
LOVING CANCER PATIENTS TO … LIFE

Combating cancer

UAMS Gala for Life fundraiser celebrates 25th anniversary by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:42 a.m.
Adam and Robyn Henderson; Scotty and Regina Thurman; and Jennifer and Brian Loeb at the Gala for Life, held Oct. 7, 2022, in the Wally Allen Ballroom of Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. Proceeds from the benefit for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute will directly benefit the institute's Ovarian Cancer Research Program..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


An all-Arkansas theme, highlighting the state's flora and fauna, greeted guests of the 25th-anniversary Gala for Life, the black-tie fundraiser for the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The event, consisting of cocktails and dinner and ending with dancing, was co-chaired by Rachel Parker Harding and Annemarie Dillard Jazic. Daniel Robinson was master of ceremonies for a program that included remarks by UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson and others.

Guests enjoyed a meal featuring duck a l'orange and finished with bourbon pecan pie or strawberry shortcake.


Live auction items, hawked by Gaylen McGee, were a private river trip for six on the Buffalo National River; a Stuttgart hunting club shooting experience and Beretta shotgun package; a 7.25-carat diamond Riviera necklace; "the Oaklawn Owner Experience"; an Arkansas State Fair VIP package; a Linda Harding archival print, "Earth Angel"; and a Razorback basketball experience for four and private suite for 12. Former Razorback basketball player Scotty Thurman was on hand to help disperse 20 autographed basketballs for a pledge of a donation of at least $1,000 each.

A portion of the proceeds will be used for the institute's research and treatment of ovarian cancer.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



Print Headline: Combating cancer

