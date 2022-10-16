PBSD makes announcements

The Pine Bluff School District will give its annual report to the public from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at McFadden Gym at Pine Bluff High School.

The district also announced that patrons interested in being on the PBSD Limited Authority Board should fill out the Limited Authority Board Member application online at https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/public-school-accountability/district-support/pine-bluff-school-district%20board-membership-.

PB quilters set meeting, discuss events

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, and guests are invited to attend.

September's activities started with a program at the local library and culminated with the guild presenting approximately 60 quilts to Hope of the Delta.

The September meeting was a member appreciation luncheon where two charter members, Reba Inzer and Arleen Parsley, were honored along with several other members who have 20-plus years.

At the October meeting, plans will be finalized for the fall retreat to be held Oct. 24-26 at First Baptist Church. Following the meeting there will be a clearance sale of various items from the guild's storage area, according to a news release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with October birthdays are asked to bring door prizes related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.