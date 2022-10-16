County had 11 homicides last month

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated the deaths of 11 people as homicides in September, making the month the second-deadliest of 2022 so far in the county, trailing only April, when 15 deaths were reported as homicides.

Nine of the deaths were investigated by Little Rock police, while Pulaski County deputies and Sherwood police each investigated one.

As in all other months this year, the majority of the victims died in shootings, with one death coming from a stabbing. The average age of the victims was just shy of 35 years old, data showed.

The first homicide of the month, the Sept. 4 shooting death of Candice Godbold, 37, of Conway, was not officially named a homicide until Sept. 28, when Little Rock police said their detectives were told it was classified that way.

Officers found Godbold unresponsive on the ground at 612 East Roosevelt St., the location of an Exxon gas station, shortly after midnight on Sept. 4. She was taken to an area hospital where she died of her wounds.

At the scene, police encountered Kenan Smith, 36, of Little Rock, who was arrested the next day on a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Smith is the only named suspect in the case, and detectives have submitted a case file to the prosecutor to determine if he will be charged in the homicide or not, police said. He was bailed out on the gun charge Sept. 7 on a $10,000 bond, court records show.

Little Rock police next responded to a homicide death on Sept. 9, when officers responding to a report of shots fired found Aukemian Spencer, 18, of Little Rock, fatally shot in the driver’s seat of an SUV near 1021 S. Van Buren St.

Two other teenagers in the vehicle were also wounded by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment. A further two people in another vehicle arrived at Children’s Hospital after the shooting for minor injuries caused by debris, police said.

No suspect has been publicly identified in the shooting.

The next day, Sept. 10, Deborah Wright, 63, and Lawrence Wright, 69, were shot dead at their 3126 Louisiana St. residence around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police arrested 15-year-old Deuntray Lewis, who is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder. Lewis’ listed address is the same as the Wrights, but police have not stated what his relationship to the two was.

Lewis was taken to the Pulaski County jail, but juveniles are not listed on the jail’s online inmate roster, so it could not be immediately confirmed that he was still held there Saturday.

On Sept. 14, Little Rock officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident and shots fired near 7304 Dahlia Drive and found Calvin Watson, 20, of Little Rock, shot. He died at the scene.

A day later, Malik Williams, 16, surrendered to police after detectives issued a warrant for his arrest. The teenager faces a capital murder charge and, like Lewis, it was unclear where he was held Saturday.

The same day Watson was killed, Little Rock police responded to a report of a possible suicide at 2409 Center St., where they found Teresa Jones, 19, dead of a gunshot wound.

Further investigation led detectives to determine the death was a homicide, resulting in the Sept. 14 arrest of Jamaal Johnson, 21, of Little Rock, who an incident report lists as Jones’ boyfriend.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person and was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

On Sept. 17, Randy Turner, 27, of Little Rock, was stabbed to death near the Taco Bell at 1300 John Barrow Road, police say.

Officers were first alerted to the killing when Turner arrived at Baptist Health’s emergency room, where he later died of his wounds. The driver that brought Turner to the hospital fled after dropping him off, police said.

Detectives later identified and arrested Stephon Dillard, 27, of Pine Bluff, who is charged with capital murder. Dillard was held in the Pulaski County jail on no bond Saturday.

The day after Turner’s death, Little Rock officers following a report of a shooting found Ernesto Olmos, 30, of Little Rock, shot near the Murphy Express at 8800 Baseline Road. Olmos was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.

Detectives canvassed the area, but no suspect had yet been named.

Pulaski County deputies around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Dobby Drive, finding a male shot dead. Last week, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Cody Burk identified the victim as Elandis Walker, 26, of Little Rock.

No suspect has yet been identified in Walker’s death.

On Sept. 27, Little Rock police responding to a report of a possible pedestrian death found Deldrick Thomas, 53, of Little Rock, lying in the middle of the road near 5502 West 65th St. with shell casings near him. Deldrick was taken to UAMS for treatment but died of his wounds.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Deldrick’s killing.

Sherwood police just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 28 responded to a report of an active shooter at CHI St. Vincent hospital at 2215 Wild-wood Avenue in Sherwood. The hospital was evacuated and police found Leighton Whitfield, 21, of North Little Rock, fatally shot on the fourth floor.

About an hour after the shooting, Little Rock police arrested Raymond Lovett, 24, of Little Rock, at an Exxon gas station at 5223 South University Avenue.

Whitfield was visiting his fiancee, Jade Pye, who was being treated at the hospital, when Lovett, who Pye knew, entered the room, eventually asking her how long she had been with Whitfield, according to an arrest report.

Lovett then shot Whitfield and pointed the gun at Pye until she pressed the emergency button on the hospital bed, prompting him to flee the area, the report states.

Aut h o r i t i e s c h a rge d Lovett with capital murder and aggravated assault, and he pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.

So far this month, Little Rock police have investigated four more homicides, including the death of a one-year-old girl.

Little Rock police as of Saturday have investigated 65 deaths as homicides across 60 individual incidents, with some incidents having multiple victims.

North Little Rock police have investigated 12 homicide deaths as of Friday. Pulaski County deputies have investigated nine so far this year.

Jacksonville Police investigated two homicide deaths, and Sherwood police have investigated one, the Whitfield shooting.

So far in 2022, Little Rock police have made arrests in 36 of their 60 homicide investigations. Some suspects were arrested in connection to multiple killings, while some killings led to the arrest of multiple people.

Two more Little Rock investigations have been cleared by exception — in one case, a person was released without charges after a prosecutor’s review of the shooting, and in another, the suspect was himself gunned down before the end of the month.

A further three were in file review, waiting for a prosecutor to review the case file and to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

North Little Rock police have made arrests in seven of their 12 homicide investigations so far in 2022.

Pulaski County deputies made four arrests in the nine cases they have investigated this year.



