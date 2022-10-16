Cowboys expect rowdy welcome

PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some idiots.

His endearing words toward the fans, of course.

A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

He missed out, though, on the biggest moment in franchise history when he suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 season and missed the Super Bowl. Peters still earned a Super Bowl ring but his performance never quite rebounded to an elite level. He spent last season with Chicago and signed this season with the Cowboys -- you know, the Eagles' most-hated rival.

Peters comes back for a pretty big game: The Eagles are 5-0 and the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Cowboys (4-1) have won four in a row. The Eagles can take a two-game lead on the defending division champions with a victory tonight.

Philadelphia is 5-0 for the third time in franchise history. The Eagles started 7-0 in 2004 when they finished 13-3 in the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to New England, and began 6-0 in 1981 but dropped their first playoff game.

The Linc will be rowdy -- and Peters will be ready.

"I just know the Philly fans are idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys -- any team, really," Peters said. "They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings one year, they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty."

Peters made 148 starts, seven Pro Bowls and earned both All-Pro selections with the Eagles after they acquired him in a franchise-shifting trade with Buffalo in 2009.

Peters used to save his barbs for the Cowboys, a franchise he once called "arrogant." His tune, of course, changed when he needed a job and the 40-year-old, who signed with Buffalo after he went undrafted, has served as a mentor for the offensive line. He doesn't start anymore and has been banged-up lately.

Peters still has some love for Philadelphia, the organization, and yes, the fans, as he enters as the enemy.

"I laid a lot of bricks there," Peters said. "Philly, that's my city. Just to go back, it'll be great to beat 'em."

Dak Prescott is antsy to start for Dallas, but Cooper Rush will remain the Cowboys' QB tonight.

Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Rush took over and has won four consecutive starts, including over last year's Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

It would be the first start against the Eagles for Rush, who has won the first five starts of his career, including a victory at Minnesota last season.

Rush has been solid but hardly lighting up the scoreboard. He threw for only 102 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams. Dallas is 27th in the NFL in passing at 182.2 yards per game and is coming off its lowest net passing total in a victory since 2000.

"He's going out there and he's executing and he's putting them in a position to help them win," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. "So a lot of respect there. We do have more tape on him than the Rams did or than the Giants did. But good job to these guys of putting them in position to succeed."

Cowboys at Eagles

7:20 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 69-53; Cowboys beat Eagles 51-26 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat the Rams in Los Angeles 22-10; Eagles beat Cardinals in Arizona 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK);COWBOYS;VS.;EAGLES;(RK)

(15);115.8;RUSH;160.0;(4)

(27);182.2;PASS;259.8;(7)

(27);298.0;YARDS;419.8;(2)

(24);18.6;POINTS;27.0;(5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);COWBOYS;VS.;EAGLES;(RK)

(18);117.6;RUSH;105.0;(10)

(8);193.8;PASS;189.4;(6)

(7);311.4;YARDS;294.4;(4)

(3);14.4;POINTS;17.6;(7)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys have won three in a row and seven of nine in the series against their longtime NFC East rivals, who are 5-0 for the third time in franchise history.

