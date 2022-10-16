Dart, Rebels run wild on Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaxson Dart is warming up to the idea of being a running quarterback.

Dart ran for 115 yards, one of three Mississippi 100-yard rushers, and the ninth-ranked Rebels rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday.

It was the first time since 1976 the Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game.

"You don't get that every week," Dart said. "I think the best thing was just about every play you could feel Auburn wearing down more and more."

Ole Miss is 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014. The Rebels, 3-0 in the SEC, raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn (3-4, 1-3) pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter.

Quinshon Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to build the final margin.

"The defense wasn't up to our standards. But we had to stop them from running and it was good to see us finish," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said.

Dart, the Southern California transfer, finished 9 of 19 for 130 yards with 3 touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. It was his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He had only 43 yards rushing in six games last season at USC.

Zach Evans had 136 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing, but three turnovers.

Robby Ashford scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards and finished 8 of 17 passing for 140 yards.

"These guys are fighting and obviously they want to find a way to win," Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said. "We all want to find a way to win. Hard to do that every single week. Turnovers are still a factor."

NO. 1 GEORGIA 55,

VANDERBILT 0

ATLANTA -- Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns -- his first scoring passes in nearly a month -- and Georgia stamped its return to No. 1 with a rout of Vanderbilt.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) led 28-0 at halftime and blew out the Commodores after three consecutive weeks of rather lackluster performances.

Bennett was nearly perfect in the first half, completing 18 of 20 for 211 yards. Darnell Washington came up big with four catches for 78 yards, including a one-handed dazzler.

Bennett hooked up with Kenny McIntosh on an 11-yard scoring play -- the quarterback's first TD pass in four weeks -- and followed with a 10-yard scoring toss to Dominick Blaylock.

McIntosh added a 7-yard scoring run, while Daijun Edwards powered in from the 1 to spark a second-half exodus for red-clad Georgia fans looking to beat the traffic.

Carson Beck took over for Bennett in the final quarter, throwing two more touchdown passes that merely added to Vandy's pain.

The Commodores (3-4, 0-3) dropped their 24th consecutive game in the SEC. They last won a conference game on Oct 19, 2019, beating Missouri 21-14.

At the halftime break, Georgia held a commanding 296-72 edge in total yards and 16-4 advantage in first downs.

The Bulldogs defense posted its second shutout of the season, limiting Vandy to just 45 yards rushing and 150 overall.

Georgia piled up 579 total yards.

The Bulldogs moved back to No. 1 in The Associated Press rankings this week, having spent a single week in the second spot behind Alabama.

After starting the season with three dominant victories, which led some to speculate that this team was better than last season's national champions, the Bulldogs had a tougher time against Kent State, Missouri and Auburn.

Georgia returned to early season form in its homecoming game against the overmatched Commodores.

That was nothing new in this series. Georgia won 62-0 last year and has outscored Vandy 233-33 over the last four meetings.

The Commodores last scored a TD against Georgia in 2018. They have gone three full games since then without reaching the end zone.

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) is upended by Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is upended by Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (1) after a short run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) celebrates his first half touchdown run against Mississippi during their NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

