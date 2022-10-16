Izard County deputies discover body of missing Melbourne man

Deputies on Sunday discovered the body of a Melbourne man who disappeared in September, according to a news release from the Izard County sheriff’s office.

Mark Ellis, 63, and his vehicle were found near a wooded area about 100 yards off Arkansas 56 in north Arkansas, according to the release posted on Facebook.

Authorities were called around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to an area near the highway and the intersection of Larkin Road, located just west of Violet Hill and about 35 miles north-northwest of Batesville.

The release said deputies on the scene determined that the vehicle's description and license plate matched the description of Ellis’ vehicle.

Ellis was reported missing Sept. 15 in Izard County, according to the release.

There were no signs of foul play. The investigation remained ongoing as of Sunday evening, and the body will be sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy, the release stated.