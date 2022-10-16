Sections
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT

Dogs chase the catwalk to aid CARE nonprofit

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:27 a.m.
Ryan Broadhead, Hilary Hunt and Alexandra Mounger at CARE for Animals Paws on the Runway on 10/6/2022 at Rusty Tractor Vinyards. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Dogs of every shape and size -- from a long-haired dachshund named Boomer to a husky named Scout -- had a chance to stroll down the catwalk Oct. 6 at Pawject Runway. The fundraiser for CARE for Animals was held at Rusty Tractor Vineyards.

The furry models -- either adoptable dogs or CARE alumni -- walked with volunteers or their owners on the runway. The fashionable event also featured drinks and food and a silent online auction. Hilary Hunt served as event chairwoman.

CARE is a 501(c)(3) Arkansas nonprofit corporation and a charitable organization fully funded by donations. Money raised supports CARE which has a mission to rescue and rehome cats and dogs in shelters facing euthanasia and provide low cost spay/neuter assistance.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

