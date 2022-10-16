Ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s PAC bankrolls negative ads against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.





A political action committee of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee contributed $35,000 to an independent expenditure committee that has run negative ads against Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as he seeks a second term, according to a campaign finance report.

The report filed Oct. 11 on behalf of the "Citizens For A Better Little Rock" committee covered contributions and expenditures for the period of October 20, 2021 through Oct. 4, 2022.

The committee reported receiving $56,700 and spending roughly $39,731.

Huckabee's committee, known as Huck PAC, was the main source of the money behind "Citizens For A Better Little Rock" during the reporting period.

In addition to the $35,000 from Huck PAC, other contributors included poultry-industry executive Ronald Cameron, who gave $10,000; D.J.'s Auto Repair of North Little Rock, which contributed $2,500; and Broker Solutions of Little Rock, which contributed $2,000.

[PAC FILING: Read the campaign finance report » arkansasonline.com/1016lrpac/]





"Citizens For A Better Little Rock" reported spending roughly $33,300 on television advertising, $3,315 on other advertising and $3,134 on consultant fees during the reporting period.

Scott is seeking a second term and faces three opponents: Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 in the lead-up to the initial round of the mayoral contest on Nov. 8. If no candidate gets at least 40% of the vote, a runoff election between the top two will be held Dec. 6.

Huck PAC has contributed $2,900 to Landers as one of its endorsed candidates, according to the political action committee's website.

Scott blasted the contributions from Huck PAC after they were first reported by Max Brantley of the Arkansas Times. The first-term mayor asked supporters to contribute to his campaign in order to fight back.

In a series of tweets on Oct. 11, Scott wrote, "Mike Huckabee is spending tens of thousands to influence the Little Rock mayor's race with dark money, and it's clear right-wing special interests are taking notice of the good, strong, progressive work we've accomplished here in Little Rock."

He added, "Not only do they want to turn back the clock on the work we've done, but they want to take over our city and our state."

Responding to Scott the next day, Huckabee argued that his committee's spending occurred out in the open.

"Nothing 'dark' about the money," Huckabee wrote on Twitter. "Was right there in public reports. Dark money is under the table corrupt shuffling of $$ to your former staff & political pals that got exposed & caused the city to cancel cash contracts to enrich your friends."

The former governor also criticized Scott's use of a security detail -- one of Landers' favored themes on the campaign trail.

Huckabee wrote that he did not want to "'take over' anything. I'd just like LR to be a city where it's safe for EVERYONE & not just a mayor who enjoys a large troop of armed guards. Most in LR need those cops protecting them too. Pretty simple really. Nothing 'dark' about it."

Huckabee's daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently the Republican nominee for governor of Arkansas.



