Ex-Jacksonville mayor, 77, dies

Tommy Swaim, who spent more than 20 years as mayor of Jacksonville and led the city through the cleanup of one of the nation's worst hazardous waste sites, died Wednesday.

He was 77 and had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

Described as a "political icon," Swaim's family, friends and former colleagues reminisced on the legacy he leaves behind.

"When I think of leadership, I think his picture ought to be next to that word in the dictionary," said Gary Fletcher, who filled Swaim's role as mayor after his retirement. Swaim served as mayor from 1987-2009.

Fletcher described the years Swaim had to navigate as "the most difficult times in our city, probably in history."

The city was in a financial rut, and climate and toxin concerns from the Vertac chemical plant site were growing. Over four decades, a series of companies had made insecticides or herbicides at the site. In 1979, the federal Environmental Protection Agency had announced it was studying 135 hazardous waste landfills across the country. Vertac's plant in Jacksonville was the only Arkansas site on the list.

In a 2009 interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Swaim said he initially ran for mayor because of his interest in the cleanup after the official closing of Vertac.

"Most of us put in eight to 10 hours and go home, but during the Vertac days, [Swaim] carried a lot of technical manuals home while he worked just as hard and as long at night as he would in the office," Fletcher said.

The city was able to mark the official end of the site's cleanup in September 1998, according to The Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Swaim's fight for the cleanup would come to be one of many challenges he tackled during his 22-year tenure.

He was also known for his continuous support of the Little Rock Air Force Base and the military as a whole.

His family wrote, "During a tumultuous time of base closures, he stepped in and fought the hard fight to keep the Little Rock Air Force Base open."

Despite his growing accomplishments, those closest to him say Swaim never failed to remain grounded and humble.

"No matter where he went politically or business-wise -- because he was successful in everything he did -- he was still just a boy from Hazen," Fletcher said.

Cynde Mattox, a retired public affairs specialist, knew Swaim after her many years as chief of community relations with the air base.

She said in a telephone interview that with each visit to the air base, Swaim treated everyone he came into contact with equally -- with the same respect and admiration, no matter their rank.

Mattox described Swaim as "instrumental" in establishing the Jacksonville Air Force Base Education Center and getting access to those educational resources back to the people in the city.

Fletcher said Swaim's efforts that led to the city's community center are still observed and admired by surrounding officials, mayors and cities.

"[The community center] was the model and it did that at no expense of taxpayers," Fletcher said.

He added that Swaim could not have been more involved in what mattered to Arkansans.

And, toward the end of his last term, Swaim decided he wanted to shift that involvement toward his family.

"I told the council I felt like I missed a lot of my two children's events because of my commitment to the mayor's job and it's beginning to be that way with my grandchildren," Swaim said in the 2009 interview.

When Swaim wasn't being "instrumental" to city projects -- he was a husband, father and grandfather with many interests.

Fletcher and Mattox separately reiterated that they had observed Swaim's ability to remain calm even during the most stressful challenges.

His family also wrote, "With all the noise, one could always find him napping in his chair amidst the chaos."

After his many accomplishments with the city, Swaim told reporters that "After some time off from this 24-7 way of life as mayor, maybe my political career will continue. And then again, it may just be that fishing wins out."

Described as "a true patriot" by his family, the fishing won out and Swaim spent his time away from being mayor surrounded by friends, family and a fishing line.