Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LITTLE CAESAR'S, 2300 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 12. Observed a pitcher sitting in the back hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. The pitcher was removed from the sink during inspection. No paper towels observed at the hand washing sink in the restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heatedair drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Sliced onions (44 degrees F), sliced bell peppers (45 degrees F), and black olives (44 degrees F) in the pizza prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Floors, especially under the flour shelf, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• D'CORA'S CUSTOM CAKES, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 3. Pasta salad (46 degrees F), mushrooms (45 degrees F), and cut tomato (47 degrees F) in sandwich prep table, and cheesecake (46 degrees F) in the cake/pie display cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• D'CORA'S CUSTOM CAKES, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 10. No violations reported. Pie display cooler is not being used to store any TCS foods.

• REE CUSTOM DESIGNS & EVENTS LLC PINE BLUFF, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 3. Pasta salad (46 degrees F), mushrooms (45 degrees F), and cut tomato (47 degrees F) in sandwich prep table, and cheesecake (46 degrees F) in the cake/pie display cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• REE CUSTOM DESIGNS & EVENTS LLC PINE BLUFF, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 10. No violations reported. Pie display cooler is not being used to store any TCS foods.

• S&A MOE'S INC., 7750 Sheridan Road, Suite A, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Oct. 7. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• MAMMOTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 5. All violations corrected during time of inspection.