FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring the last day of fall crafts fairs

Oct. 16 (Sunday)

The War Eagle Fair -- Called the granddaddy of them all, founded in 1954, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 11037 High Sky Inn Road near Hindsville. Free.

War Eagle Mill Craft & Culinary Fair -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., War Eagle Mill across the creek from the War Eagle Fair, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Free.

Sharp's Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., behind War Eagle Mill. Free.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free.

Fiber Fest -- With demonstrations of weaving, felting, lace making, spinning and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Northwest Arkansas Mall Craft Fair -- Noon to 4 p.m., Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Free.

Son's Chapel Anniversary Celebration -- With couples sharing their stories of Son's Chapel weddings, 1 p.m., Son's Chapel church, 5480 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville. Free. Email razwine@peoplepc.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- Rupert Wates, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Afternoon With the Composer -- Giuseppe Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Legally Blonde: The Musical" -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center St. in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org; 443-5600.

Oct. 17 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- Bill Ott, speaking on the history and the paranormal activity at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books on Main -- "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 18 (Tuesday)

Evening Talk -- With Condoleezza Rice, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- Frank Head, author of "The Possibility of All Things," 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" by Douglas Adams, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Oct. 19 (Wednesday)

Getting the Most Out of Your Library Card -- E-Resources for Entertainment, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 20 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess -- Mixed media collage art, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting group, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Knitting & Crocheting Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in artmaking, 2-5 p.m., Huntsville Public Library Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Educator Speaker Series -- With artist and musician Claude Lawrence and vocalist, composer, and producer Professor Lauren N. Clare of the University of Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Judy Harrington, speaking on self-publishing after retirement, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 21 (Friday)

Scrappy Ladies -- Quilting group, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale -- Children's and young adult, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 21 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass -- With Angie Gomez, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 22 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Halloween Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

No-Sew Tutu Making -- 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Multi-Sensory Saturday -- For guests with and without vision loss, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- With artist Laura Raborn, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Prayers for a Feverish Planet -- Piano concert with Ann DuHamel, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Create a YouTube Channel -- Part I, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Walmart Oz Kids Fat Tire Criterium -- And fall fest, 2-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library lawn. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Pitch Black -- A blindfolded dining experience, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $150 & up. Tickets at faylib.org.

Oct. 23 (Sunday)

Ceramics Magic for Kids -- With Cheryl Buell, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $20. ozarkfolkways.org.

Out of the Box Opening Reception -- 4-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Squirrel Jam Open Circle -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

"Back to School" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

