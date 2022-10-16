Goldmon is named to UAPB position

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has announced the appointment of Dr. Moses V. Goldmon as vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Success (EMSS). Goldmon joins UAPB from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he served as vice chancellor for student engagement since 2018. His appointment will become effective Wednesday.

According to Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, "UAPB seeks to grow enrollment, and we continue to make great strides in retention and graduation. Dr. Goldmon has the background and experience to bring excellent leadership to the Enrollment Management and Student Success Division to improve the university's student success metrics."

A native of Pine Bluff, Goldmon held his previous role at UAM since 2018, providing oversight for enrollment management, campus life and student services. Before UAM, Goldmon was executive vice president and chaplain at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. At Lane College, he served as second-in-command by overseeing all administrative functions. He also previously served in various university academic and administrative health program positions, including as director of the Institute for Health, Social and Community Research at Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C.; director of the Action Research in Ministry Institute at Shaw University Divinity School; project director of the Community Outreach Core of the Partnership for the Elimination of Health Disparities between the University of North Carolina and Shaw University; associate director and interim director of the North Carolina Health Careers Access Program at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Goldmon earned a doctorate in education from the University of Tennessee, a master of science in physical education (sport administration) at Iowa State University, a master of religious education at Shaw University Divinity School, and a bachelor of science in health and physical education at UAM. In 2017-18, he was a fellow in the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy. This summer, he completed the Harvard Kennedy School's Authentic Leadership Executive Education Course.