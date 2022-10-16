Greenland seals win at the end

Each Thursday as his team wraps up the week's final practice before a game, Greenland coach Lee Larkan has his team practice one final play.

The hook and lateral is regarded as a gimmick play by most -- including Larkan -- but it's been a staple of the Greenland program for over 20 years.

And Friday, trailing Lavaca 28-21, Greenland went to its signature play.

Quarterback Max Meredith passed to his left, finding Zach Holte 7 yards downfield. Holte turned and pitched the ball to his left into the hands of Tucker Meadows who ran for the touchdown to make the score 28-27.

Running it is by no means a guarantee, but Larkan said he had no doubts about going with the play Greenland has been running since his first year with the team in 2001.

"We have a long history of running this play," He said. "We've run [it] a lot. A lot of times it doesn't work. We ran it this year and didn't get anything. [But] sometimes it just works."

With Greenland (4-3, 2-2 3A-1) facing then-undefeated Lavaca (6-1, 3-1) Larkan wanted to end the game right there with a two-point conversion -- as long as his players gave the OK.

"[Lavaca] called a timeout and I went to the huddle and I fully intended to go for two," Larkan said. "I looked at the kids, and I said, 'If y'all want to kick it, we'll kick it.' They said, 'No way, Coach.' "

On the two-point attempt, Meredith was given a read-option. With Lavaca selling out for his running back, he pulled the ball and rolled right, running through a defender to score and make it 29-28.

The Pirates went into halftime with a 21-6 lead, but self-inflicted errors early in the second half, and a slight change in the Lavaca offensive game plan gave the Golden Arrows a 28-21 lead with just over one minute to play.

"That was the story of the third quarter. We'd move inside there 20 or 30 and we get a [penalty] or something and stop our drives. We struggled to stop them at all in the third and fourth quarter," Larkan said.

"They just said, we aren't throwing it anymore, we're fixin' to run it. I mean, it was nothing we hadn't seen, but we just didn't do a very good job stepping up and stopping it."

Malvern

Leveling up

Malvern's 6-1 start has been fueled by a drastically more dynamic offense than it deployed last campaign.

The addition of quarterback Cedric Simmons has forced defenses to honor both the running and passing games. Perhaps no Leopard has benefited from the addition than his backfield mate, running back Jalen Dupree.

In a 47-14 win over Mena, Dupree rushed 22 times for 217 yards. It's by no means Dupree's biggest night of the season but rather the latest chapter in a book full of like performances in 2022.

Dupree scored six times, bringing him to 27 touchdowns for the season. He has totaled 17 of those in three conference games alone.

Against Mena, Simmons passed for 140 yards and rushed for 60, scoring 1 touchdown.

Dominant 'D'

Offensive players understandably take the spotlight most weeks for scoring touchdowns and racking up large yardage totals.

Here's a look at a few players on the other side of the ball that made a difference Friday.

North Little Rock's Deimere Manuel intercepted three passes against Jonesboro in a 28-14 win.

The Star City duo of Mason Taylor and Antonio Matthews combined for five sacks in a 42-14 win over Dumas.

The Wynne pair of Allen Jones and Rashod Connelly did something similar, combining for five sacks of their own. The duo also totaled eight tackles for loss in a 23-10 win over Batesville.

As a team, Mayflower totaled three interceptions and seven sacks led by two by Mekhi Baucom in a 48-14 win over Dover.