Guardians’ rally puts Yanks on edge

CLEVELAND -- The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL division series.

Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the postseason, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination.

"He can take some swings early in the count, and you're like uh-oh," Guardians Manager Terry Francona said. "When he gets to two strikes, he gets the barrel of the bat to the ball a lot of times, and did it again tonight."

Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.

As Rosario crossed the plate, Gonzalez flung his helmet in the air as his teammates rushed onto the field to mob him. The 24-year-old outfielder hit a walk-off home run in the 15th inning last week to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round.

Game 4 is tonight, when the Yankees turn to ace Gerrit Cole to prevent an early postseason exit.

"Love that Gerrit's on the mound," Manager Aaron Boone said. "Let's go get it. Tonight obviously was a gut-wrenching ending, but we've got to get over it. Now we're obviously up against it, but I still love our chances."

Before Cleveland's comeback, the Yankees were 167-0 in the postseason when entering the ninth inning with a multiple-run lead.

The win followed a familiar formula for the Guardians, who led the majors with 29 wins in their final at-bat and have now done it twice in a week -- both times with Gonzalez delivering the game-winning hit.

Gonzalez walks to the plate to the theme for "SpongeBob SquarePants," a fitting anthem for baseball's youngest team.

"I go there singing the song because I have a big body," Gonzalez said through a translator. "But deep inside I feel like a kid."

With one out in the ninth, Myles Straw blooped a single off Wandy Peralta and scampered to second when the ball got by left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who missed it with a dive. Kwan then dropped a base hit into left and Boone brought in Schmidt.

Rosario followed with an RBI single to make it 5-4 before Jose Ramirez fisted an infield single to the open left side that shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa stopped with a slide, preventing the tying run from scoring.

Schmidt then struck out Josh Naylor on three pitches before Gonzalez had his second monumental moment of this October.

The Yankees are in trouble. They were outhit 15-5 and will be facing a team with all the momentum when they try force the best-of-five series back to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 on Monday.

