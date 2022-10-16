Halloween true story? Maybe, or maybe not

Even if I hadn't known the sender since we were 12 years old, I would have answered this midnight text immediately.

It asked: "Have you ever been hunting and felt like there was something watching you in the woods. Serious question."

I called my friend, who lives in Los Angeles. It took awhile to answer his question, but yes, I have.

It happened at sunset on Nov. 14, 1999, at the close of the second day of modern gun deer season.

With all of my hunting and camping gear lashed to a game cart, I hiked into the Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area for a weeklong backcountry hunt. I set up camp at the edge of a young persimmon grove at the east end of the Valley of Light. Below me was a set of rapids on Hurricane Creek. It was very dry, so the creek was low, but water still gurgled through the riffle to create a peaceful sound in camp.

The previous day, the Arkansas Razorbacks had beaten the Tennessee Volunteers, 28-24, the same score by which the Vols had beaten the Hogs in Knoxville the year before. The weather was splendid and cool. Deer were moving, and it promised to be a splendid weekend.

It's trite to say you know an area like the "back of your hand," but I really am that familiar with the Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area. I have hunted, camped, hiked, and fished there since 1987. In 1994, I wrote an article about Elvis Middleton of Mt. Judea, who killed a massive buck that I had in my sights in 1991, but which gave me the slip at the last second.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Leo Knoernschild, a wildlife biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, was a district wildlife biologist for the area that included Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area. He knew the area even better than I did. We used to spend hours on the phone talking about it. Even though it is prohibited to alter habitat in a wilderness area, the Game and Fish Commission used to maintain a lot of food plots in the Piney Creeks Wildlife Management Area, which contains Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area.

This is a roundabout way of illustrating that I felt very much at home in the wilderness area and in the miles that surrounded it. Bears live there, but I bear-proof my camp. I never felt threatened by anything in those woods.

Furthermore, I once backpacked from Arkansas to Maine. I encountered a few bad people during that journey. I fended off an attempted robbery along the banks of Penn's Creek near Lewiston, Pa., and warded off a random attack along a remote byway near Wolcott, Vt. I was armed in camp and away from camp, and my woods instincts were very sharp. I considered myself a formidable opponent in any situation that might arise.

Yet, at sunset on Nov. 14, 1999, as I was preparing supper, an intense unease came over me. Every hair on my body stood up. My skin tingled. My head was on a swivel. I didn't just feel as if I were being watched, I felt as if I were being marked.

I tried to dismiss it as a figment of loneliness in a lonely place, but the intensity finally mushroomed into full-blown fear, a fear so intense I could practically smell and taste it.

I have heeded forebodings to my everlasting relief, and I have ignored them to my everlasting regret. This foreboding told me to run. I had to get out of there, and I had to get out of there right now.

In a rush, I lashed all my gear to the game cart and walked out in the dark with a pistol drawn. I relocated to Fairview Recreation Area several miles away and experienced no further discomfort.

So, what prompted my friend to ask such a question? He and his family was watching a movie, "Where the Crawdads Sing." It reminded him of an incident that occurred as a teenager when he was taking a shortcut home through the woods at night off Reservoir Rd. He felt watched, stalked.

"It felt like I was in the presence of evil," he said.

He fled at a speed that was reckless in the dark, and which would ordinarily be impossible. He remembered every nuance of the moment with crystal clarity.

"Mike, do you know how crazy that sounds?" I asked condescendingly. He started to get defensive, but I cut him off.

"I can relate," I said. "It happened to me, too."