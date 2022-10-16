ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Harper ‘rules’ at Argenta Art Walk, gallery





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: Regal artwork

"Queen of Her Domain," mixed- media works by Diane Harper, goes on display during the Third-Friday Argenta Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Argenta Library Gallery, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The show remains up through Nov. 10. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 687-1061.

THEATER: Wrong-way play

A British university drama society production of a murder mystery goes quickly from bad to utterly disastrous in "The Play That Goes Wrong" by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, onstage Tuesday-Nov. 19 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. The cast includes director Roger M. Eaves, Quinn Gasaway, Mark Hansen, Katherine Yacko, Christopher Straw, Thomas Cooper, Tim Cooper and Paige Reynolds.

The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (the first three Wednesdays, Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, are matinees), 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets (including meal and show) are $37-$41, $27 for children 15 and younger; $27 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

MUSIC: Jazz singers

Two student singers join the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jazz Ensemble for a concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Brent Foster sings "Night and Day" by Cole Porter and Hannah Blacklaw takes on "Sway" by Pablo Ruiz. The program also includes "On Green Dolphin Street" by Bronislaw Kaper, "Aim High" by Fred Sturm and "Nica's Dream" by Horace Silver. Michael Underwood conducts. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.



