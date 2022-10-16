He took her in his arms, she knew he was the one

Mary Kathryn Jones was on a date with someone else, but when George Martin took her in his arms she knew that's exactly where she was meant to be.

It was uncharacteristic of her to allow a young man to do what he did.

"When I went to the dances I would just put my hand on a boy's shoulder and we would talk. I would ask about his family and things like that. I never let any of them hold me close," Mary Kathryn says. "But George just gathered me up and didn't say a word, and I felt like I was home."

Mary Kathryn and George were married two months and 20 days after that dance -- nearly 76 years ago -- in a church wedding on Nov. 5, 1946

"It was just preordained by the Lord," Mary Kathryn insists.

She knew George's mother, a chaperone for the USO dances that were held at Camp Polk -- now Fort Polk -- near Leesville, La.

"But I didn't know George because he was off fighting in the big war," she says.

She had seen George when he was home for his father's funeral. He had stood out when she saw him at the lunch counter in the drugstore where she was having lunch with her sister.

"I was used to seeing soldiers but he stood out in his Marine Corps uniform," says Mary Kathryn, who asked the clerk at the cash register who he was when she went up to pay for her lunch. "Then of course he left to go back -- he was in the Marine Corps for three years. He fought in Saipan and then Tinian and Okinawa and then he was in the occupation forces in Japan."

He had just gotten back home when she saw him a second time, while she was on a double-date at the Belvedere Club.

George was there that night with his sister, there to see her husband who played clarinet in the band.

George and his sister stopped by the table where Mary Kathryn and her date were sitting with another couple, and her date invited them to sit with them.

"After a while, George asked my date if he would mind if he danced with me, and my date said, 'No, go ahead,'" Mary Kathryn says. "So he asked me."

They danced to songs like the upbeat "In the Mood," and the slower "I'll Always Be in Love With You."

They only had one date before she and her family left for a 10-day visit with relatives in New Mexico.

"I can remember he was walking me to the door and I was wondering if he was going to try to kiss me on our first date," Mary Kathryn says. "But when we got to the door I said, 'Well, I had a nice time.' And he pinched me on the cheek and said, 'Good night, Slim.' That's what he called me, and I was -- I was slim."

They saw each other almost every day after she returned. She was working for the American Red Cross then, and she and her sister and their cousin shared an apartment.

"Sometimes he would come there and we would just walk," she says. "Everybody walked during the war because nobody had cars because all the metal had gone to make tanks, military vehicles. It wasn't unusual to walk because everybody else was doing the same thing."

Marriage was part of the discussion in the first week of their courtship.

"I had been dating this other boy, though, and I thought, 'Well, we better wait a while,'" she says. "So we dated every night. He would call after he got off work and then he would come over and sometimes we would just sit there and sometimes we would go to a movie."

After George and Mary Kathryn got engaged, her parents took her to Shreveport to buy a traditional wedding dress, but she opted for a suit instead.

"I was going to be practical," she says. "I thought, 'There's no point in me buying a gown when I can buy a suit and then use it later.'"

She wore that suit through the winter and spring. By the next fall, she was pregnant with her first child and the suit no longer fit.

"A wedding dress would have been in style to keep forever, but that's how it turned out," she says.

George and Mary Kathryn live in North Little Rock, where they raised three daughters -- Vicki Burnett of Little Rock, Mona Elliott of Fayetteville and the late Suzanne Nevener.

Around their 50th anniversary, Mary Kathryn cut off the metal buttons from the suit she wore on her wedding day and had earrings made from them for her and for each of her daughters.

"The Lord has blessed us," she says. "We have the same memories and we have been blessed to be here in our home. We have our two daughters and they check on us. We took care of them when they were little and couldn't help themselves and the tables have turned, I suppose. They do it because they love us."

