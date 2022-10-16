High school football rankings

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Bryant7A-Central6-0

COMMENT Little Rock Southwest no match for the Hornets' defense.

2. Cabot7A-Central6-1

COMMENT The Panthers cruise by Little Rock Central to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash with Bryant.

3. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-0

COMMENT The Bruins beat their third straight opponent by 30-plus points in a rout of Van Buren.

4. Conway7A-Central6-1

COMMENT The Wampus Cats rebounded with a dazzling offensive display.

5. Bentonville7A-West6-1

COMMENT It took until overtime, but the Tigers scraped by rival Fayetteville.

6. Greenwood6A-West6-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs shut out Lake Hamilton to move to a two-way tie for the conference lead.

7. Little Rock Catholic6A-East7-0

COMMENT The Rockets win to match the best start in school history.

8. Lake Hamilton6A-West7-1

COMMENT The first blemish on the Wolves' record comes at the hands of Greenwood.

9. Little Rock Parkview5A-South5-2

COMMENT The Patriots run their winning streak to four games.

10. Bentonville West7A-West5-2

COMMENT The Wolverines rejoin the top 10 following three conference victories

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Bryant7A-Central6-0

2. Cabot7A-Central6-1

3. Conway7A-Central6-1

4. Bentonville7A-West6-1

5. Bentonville7A-West5-2

6. Fayetteville7A-West4-3

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-0

2. Greenwood6A-West6-1

3. LR Catholic6A-East7-0

4. Lake Hamilton6A-West7-1

5. LR Christian6A-West5-2

6. Benton6A-East5-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. LR Parkview5A-South5-2

2. Joe T. Robinson5A-Central6-1

3. Shiloh Christian5A-West5-1

4. Mills5A-Central7-0

5. Camden Fairview5A-South6-1

6. Valley View5A-East6-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Arkadelphia4A-76-0

2. Harding Academy4A-26-0

3. Malvern4A-76-1

4. Warren4A-86-1

5. Benton Harmony Gr.4A-48-0

6. Pocahontas4A-36-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Prescott3A-57-0

2. Booneville3A-16-1

3. Charleston3A-16-1

4. Rison3A-66-0

5. Melbourne3A-27-0

6. Centerpoint3A-46-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAMCONF.REC.

1. Hazen2A-46-0

2. Carlisle2A-46-0

3. Bigelow2A-16-1

4. Mount Ida2A-35-1

5. Marked Tree2A-26-1

6. Dierks2A-37-1