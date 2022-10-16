High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Bryant7A-Central6-0
COMMENT Little Rock Southwest no match for the Hornets' defense.
2. Cabot7A-Central6-1
COMMENT The Panthers cruise by Little Rock Central to set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash with Bryant.
3. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-0
COMMENT The Bruins beat their third straight opponent by 30-plus points in a rout of Van Buren.
4. Conway7A-Central6-1
COMMENT The Wampus Cats rebounded with a dazzling offensive display.
5. Bentonville7A-West6-1
COMMENT It took until overtime, but the Tigers scraped by rival Fayetteville.
6. Greenwood6A-West6-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs shut out Lake Hamilton to move to a two-way tie for the conference lead.
7. Little Rock Catholic6A-East7-0
COMMENT The Rockets win to match the best start in school history.
8. Lake Hamilton6A-West7-1
COMMENT The first blemish on the Wolves' record comes at the hands of Greenwood.
9. Little Rock Parkview5A-South5-2
COMMENT The Patriots run their winning streak to four games.
10. Bentonville West7A-West5-2
COMMENT The Wolverines rejoin the top 10 following three conference victories
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Bryant7A-Central6-0
2. Cabot7A-Central6-1
3. Conway7A-Central6-1
4. Bentonville7A-West6-1
5. Bentonville7A-West5-2
6. Fayetteville7A-West4-3
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Pulaski Academy6A-West7-0
2. Greenwood6A-West6-1
3. LR Catholic6A-East7-0
4. Lake Hamilton6A-West7-1
5. LR Christian6A-West5-2
6. Benton6A-East5-2
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. LR Parkview5A-South5-2
2. Joe T. Robinson5A-Central6-1
3. Shiloh Christian5A-West5-1
4. Mills5A-Central7-0
5. Camden Fairview5A-South6-1
6. Valley View5A-East6-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Arkadelphia4A-76-0
2. Harding Academy4A-26-0
3. Malvern4A-76-1
4. Warren4A-86-1
5. Benton Harmony Gr.4A-48-0
6. Pocahontas4A-36-1
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Prescott3A-57-0
2. Booneville3A-16-1
3. Charleston3A-16-1
4. Rison3A-66-0
5. Melbourne3A-27-0
6. Centerpoint3A-46-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAMCONF.REC.
1. Hazen2A-46-0
2. Carlisle2A-46-0
3. Bigelow2A-16-1
4. Mount Ida2A-35-1
5. Marked Tree2A-26-1
6. Dierks2A-37-1