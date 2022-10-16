Hogs back in historic Barnhill

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the third time in Eric Musselman's four seasons as the University of Arkansas basketball coach, the Razorbacks will play their Red-White intrasquad game in Barnhill Arena.

Fans can get their first in-person look at the Razorbacks, who have 11 newcomers, at today's Red-White game.

Tipoff is 2 p.m. and admission is free.

"Just a great environment," Musselman said of why he likes to play the Red-White game in Barnhill Arena. "I think people like being in there.

"I mean, I think it's an awesome arena. It kind of pays a little bit of tribute to what's happened in the past."

Arkansas played basketball in Barnhill Arena -- which now hosts gymnastics meets and volleyball matches -- for 36 years from 1958-93.

The Razorbacks had a 304-94 record in Barnhill Arena, including 199-23 in 19 seasons under coaches Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson.

Sutton was 121-8 in 11 seasons from 1975-85, and Richardson was 78-15 in eight seasons from 1986-93 before the Razorbacks moved to Walton Arena.

"We're able to talk to our players about the history of it at some point before we step foot in there," Musselman said. "Just watching the old footage of games that have been played in there, from a historical standpoint, it's awesome."

The Razorbacks went 4-0 in exhibition games in Spain and Italy in August, but today will be the first time in front of what figures to be a large group of fans.

"We haven't had a chance to get in Bud Walton much this year, it's pretty much all been in the practice facility," Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh said. "So to be able to step into an arena like Barnhill, it's a big step up and it's a change of scenery.

"I'm hoping for a great experience."

Sutton in 1978 and Richardson in 1990 had Final Four teams that played in Barnhill Arena featuring stars like Sidney Moncrief, Ron Brewer and Marvin Delph and Todd Day, Lee Mayberry and Oliver Miller.

Other former Arkansas greats who played in Barnhill Arena include Darrell Walker, Alvin Robertson, Joe Kleine, Scott Hastings, Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman.

"It's always an honor to be in the place where the greats were," Walsh said.

Freshman guard Nick Smith, who like Walsh and freshman guard Anthony Black was a McDonald's All-American, said competing in a game-like environment today is more important to him than the venue.

"I just want to play," Smith said. "It really doesn't matter where we play at honestly.

"No disrespect to the history of Barnhill. But I'm just trying to hoop."

The Red-White game will be another part of the process for Arkansas' coaching staff in building the roster.

"I think we're still in an evaluation period," Musselman said. "I think we're pretty good right now when we add drills. But then I think when we go live, we still have to learn to take our drill work into live action.

"We've got a long way to grow. The Red-White game will give us an ability to go back and watch film, evaluate."

Smith said it will be a competitive game for bragging rights.

"You have a little bit of edge if you win against the other players," Smith said. "We're going to get after it for sure."

Smith and Walsh attended last year's Red-White game in Barnhill Arena as recruits.

"The atmosphere was amazing," Walsh said. "I loved it. Every seat was packed out, and I was thinking to myself, 'We're not even playing a real game. This is just a scrimmage.'

"The pace of the game kind of surprised me, because for it just being a scrimmage, guys were moving really fast.

"I know Coach Muss wants to have that same tenacity this year with the team."