Horned Frogs rally from two-TD deficit

FORT WORTH -- Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12's last remaining undefeated teams Saturday.

Fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs, who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

"Great win for our program," first-year TCU Coach Sonny Dykes said.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU (6-0, 3-0). The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson's tying TD run.

"It shows the culture of this team," Duggan said of the comeback.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown's fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

Miller finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.

"He has a burning desire to be a great player," Dykes said of Johnston. "He's not an Instagram guy. He just likes to play football."

In other games involving Top 25 teams, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns and No. 4 Clemson forced a momentum-turning takeaway to hold off Florida State 34-28 in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson (7-0, 5-0) scored on six consecutive drives and surpassed the 30-point mark for a seventh consecutive game to open the season. Will Shipley had 20 carries for 121 yards and 6 catches for 48 yards to help the Tigers to their seventh consecutive victory over the Seminoles. Lawrance Toafili ran for 68 yards and Florida State (4-3, 2-3) accumulated 196 on the ground. ... Donovan Edwards had a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown run and Blake Corum added a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away to top No. 10 Penn State 41-17 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football's leaders. Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span. ... Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards, ran for three touchdowns and scampered up the middle for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in No. 20 Utah's 43-42 victory over No. 7 Southern California. Rising rushed a yard for a touchdown on fourth down to set up the deciding conversion. Caleb Williams threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns for Southern California (6-1, 4-1). Utah (5-2, 3-1) held the Trojans on their last-ditch drive, handing them their first loss as a record crowd of 53,609 shook Rice-Eccles Stadium and then flooded the field. ... Garrett Shrader threw two touchdown passes to Oronde Gadsden II, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late and host No. 18 Syracuse beat No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason. Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) started a season with six wins for just the third time since 1935, taking advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack star quarterback, Devin Leary. The preseason conference player of the year has a torn pectoral muscle. North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2), with Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers making his first start at quarterback, struggled on offense. ... Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma beat No. 19 Kansas 52-42 in Norman, Okla., to end a three-game losing streak. Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma's loss to TCU on Oct. 1, and the offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game. But a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) exploded for 701 yards. Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners. Backup quarterback Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas (5-2, 2-2). ... Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers and No. 22 Texas rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21 in Austin, Texas. Ewers' third touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, put Texas (5-2, 3-1) up for good with 4:43 remaining. Ford ended Iowa State's chance to re-take the lead, recovering a fumble by quarterback Hunter Dekkers deep in Texas territory with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked as if Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) might move back in front, but receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass at the 9. ... Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, visiting Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its fifth consecutive game 26-14. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. ... Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern spoiled No. 25 James Madison's first appearance in the AP Top 25 with a 45-38 win in Statesboro, Ga. Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards and had three receivers with more than 100 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) shredded James Madison's proud defense. James Madison (5-1, 3-1) led 14-0 early and 24-14 early in the second half.

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, center, leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

