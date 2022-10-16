• Hanalee Pervan and her mother, owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., spent weeks molding, baking and assembling a 6-foot-tall bread sculpture of the "Star Wars" character Han Solo as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite, "just to find joy."

• Sheila Keen Warren of Florida, accused of dressing up in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint before fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married, saw her trial postponed after the disclosure of a law enforcement "clown sighting file" with 40 other credible leads.

• Thomas Wilson, the judge in the trial of three men accused in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, "decided it's safer to err on the side of caution" and dismissed a woman from the jury after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.

• Peter Dujardin's Facebook testimonial to his father was recalled as prosecutors decided no charges will be filed in the 77-year-old's fatal fall from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across, a post that ended with with his dad's maxim "Stay close to God."

• Samuel Stanley Jr. resigned as president of Michigan State University three years after he was hired in the wake of a sexual assault scandal, saying he'd lost confidence in the trustees, who were angry about his removal of the business school dean.

• Mary H. Van Brunt looks forward to "carrying out the centuries-old Jesuit tradition of caring for the intellectual, spiritual and social growth of our future servant leaders" after being named the 39th president of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., the first woman leader in the school's 192-year history.

• Ji Min Sha, a Purdue University student from South Korea, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, whose body was found in a chair in their dorm room, with the suspect cryptically telling reporters, "I was blackmailed."